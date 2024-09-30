Finance Graduate Intern (Harare)

Job Description

Are you a recent finance graduate ready to dive into the world of finance? Join us as a Finance Graduate Intern and gain hands-on experience while supporting our finance department.

You will be reporting to the Chief Accounting Officer and engaging in internal liaison with the Finance team and other non-finance personnel. Externally, you’ll interact with 3rd party service providers and tax authorities.

Your role will also involve internal liaison with the accounts and treasury team and external liaison with tax authorities and auditors. The Finance Graduate Intern provides essential support to the finance department by assisting the Finance Team in various tasks related to payment processing, financial record-keeping, and expense management. This is your chance to make a meaningful impact and build a strong foundation for your finance career!