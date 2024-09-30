Finance Graduate Intern (Harare)
Job Description
Are you a recent finance graduate ready to dive into the world of finance? Join us as a Finance Graduate Intern and gain hands-on experience while supporting our finance department.
You will be reporting to the Chief Accounting Officer and engaging in internal liaison with the Finance team and other non-finance personnel. Externally, you’ll interact with 3rd party service providers and tax authorities.
Your role will also involve internal liaison with the accounts and treasury team and external liaison with tax authorities and auditors. The Finance Graduate Intern provides essential support to the finance department by assisting the Finance Team in various tasks related to payment processing, financial record-keeping, and expense management. This is your chance to make a meaningful impact and build a strong foundation for your finance career!
Duties and Responsibilities
Payment Processing:
- Verify invoices and supporting documents to ensure compliance with company policies.
- Assist in processing payments to vendors and suppliers accurately and on time.
- Prepare payment vouchers and initiate payment requests within the financial system.
Financial Record-Keeping:
- Assist in organizing and filing financial documents, such as invoices, receipts, and payment records.
- Maintain an efficient and easily accessible filing system for financial records.
- Update financial spreadsheets and databases as needed.
Expense Management:
- Ensure that all petty cash transactions are properly supported with receipts and approvals.
- Monitor petty cash balances and replenish funds as necessary.
- Assist in reconciling petty cash accounts and resolving any discrepancies.
General Support:
- Provide additional administrative support to the finance department as needed.
- Assist in preparing financial reports and analyses under the guidance of the Chief Accounting Officer and Finance Manager.
- Participate in departmental projects and initiatives.
Stakeholder Management:
- Effectively communicate with the Country Manager, HQ Finance team, and other in-country staff.
- Interact professionally with banks and other external parties when necessary.
Manage Own Professional and Self-Development:
- Attend periodic KPI meetings with the Line Manager.
- Attend all required compliance training courses and assignments.
Qualifications and Experience
- Grade 12 or equivalent.
- 1 year experience in financial environment (Essential) or completed articles.
- Knowledge of IFRS and accounting practices.
- Knowledge of preparing VAT and Corporate tax returns.
- Knowledge of forex, banking regulations.
- Knowledge of computerized accounting packages.
- Knowledge of financial reporting and analysis.
- Knowledge of budgeting and forecasting.
Additional Skills:
- Attention to detail.
- Problem solving.
- Communication.
- Professional competence.
- Teamwork.
- Integrity.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
NB: All staff appointments will be made with due consideration of the company's diversity and inclusion plans.
Mukuru
Mukuru is an Africa-based Fintech company that gives the emerging consumer access to affordable and reliable financial services. Our foundation is built on international money transfers – helping you to move money into, out of, and around Africa. Whether you are sending cash for instant collection or topping up a bank account or mobile wallet, it has never been easier. From this base we’ve grown to provide a broad range of services to answer all the financial needs of our customers. Harare
Website: https://www.mukuru.com/zw/