Finance Intern (Harare)

Job Description

The position will be reporting to the Finance Officer and the incumbent will be responsible for accounting clerical tasks and any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure payments have full supporting documents and signed before being processed.

Ensure the mathematical accuracy of all invoices, GRVs and general journals.

Writing payment voucher.

General bookkeeping.

Assist in report preparation.

Liaising with project staff for the liquidation and reconciliation of advances.

Qualifications and Experience

A student currently enrolled at a reputable University or Technical College studying towards a degree in Accounting.

Must be fluent in English.

A good command of speaking Shona/Ndebele will be an added advantage.

Good interpersonal communication skills and having high respect for confidentiality.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw, Indicate the position and duty station you are applying for in the subject line.

NB: Only short-listed applicants will be contacted. CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 31 May 2023