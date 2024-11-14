Pindula|Search Pindula
Finance Manager Corporate (Harare)

Telone
Nov. 22, 2024
Job Description

We are looking for a Finance Manager Corporate. The incumbent will be reporting to the Head Financial Reporting.

Basic Function: To develop and implement a financial accounting strategy within policy guidelines relating to internal controls and reporting.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Responsible for the financial accounting and reporting control function.
  • Contributes to and implements financial strategy.
  • Prepares quality financial accounts and reports, including the Sustainability Report and other financial-related Shareholder Communications within the prescribed deadlines.
  • Ensures completeness, accuracy and integrity of financial information.
  • Interprets and implements changes to International Financial Reporting Standards and aligns TelOne Accounting Policies accordingly.
  • Drives continuous improvement of financial controls and operational excellence through an area of supervision, including the rollout of new technologies and Systems.
  • Prepares budgets, analyses and monitors the effect of business environment and policy changes on the business unit's performance.
  • Assists in deciding on the financial and business viability of new and existing projects and programs.
  • Liaises with internal and external auditors and implements agreed audit findings.
  • Oversees the accounts payable function.
  • Oversees the treasury function.
  • Ensures compliance with tax, legislative, and statutory requirements.
  • Engages with external stakeholders including but not limited to financial Institutions, suppliers, regulator and statutory authorities.
  • Ensures compliance with Exchange control regulations.
  • Ensures creditors' and debtors' reconciliations and age analysis reports are timeously prepared in line with policies and procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Degree in Financial Accounting.
  • Minimum pass ITC level and studying towards Chartered Accountant profession.
  • Must be a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Zimbabwe (ICAZ).
  • Qualified Chartered Accountant and Registered Public Accountant added advantage.
  • Plus 5 years of relevant experience with two years at the Supervisory level.

Competencies:

  • Demonstrates high levels of technical proficiency related to this role.
  • Have excellent decision-making skills and be able to escalate matters to senior management when required.
  • Strong management and mentoring skills.
  • Good communication and presentation skills.
  • Good interpersonal skills with employees at all levels.
  • Ability to analyze financial data and prepare accurate reports in a timely fashion.
  • Ability to think strategically.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for the above post, please apply using the following email: careers@telone.co.zw or visit Application Portal not later than 22 November 2024. Please note that Canvassing will disqualify applicants and communication will be made to shortlisted candidates only.

TelOne Zimbabwe is a parastatal telecommunications company owned by the Zimbabwe government headquartered in Harare's Central Business District. It provides Voice, Internet and Data services and has a wide network distribution with infrastructure in almost every corner of this country.

