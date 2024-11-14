Finance Manager Corporate (Harare)
Job Description
We are looking for a Finance Manager Corporate. The incumbent will be reporting to the Head Financial Reporting.
Basic Function: To develop and implement a financial accounting strategy within policy guidelines relating to internal controls and reporting.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for the financial accounting and reporting control function.
- Contributes to and implements financial strategy.
- Prepares quality financial accounts and reports, including the Sustainability Report and other financial-related Shareholder Communications within the prescribed deadlines.
- Ensures completeness, accuracy and integrity of financial information.
- Interprets and implements changes to International Financial Reporting Standards and aligns TelOne Accounting Policies accordingly.
- Drives continuous improvement of financial controls and operational excellence through an area of supervision, including the rollout of new technologies and Systems.
- Prepares budgets, analyses and monitors the effect of business environment and policy changes on the business unit's performance.
- Assists in deciding on the financial and business viability of new and existing projects and programs.
- Liaises with internal and external auditors and implements agreed audit findings.
- Oversees the accounts payable function.
- Oversees the treasury function.
- Ensures compliance with tax, legislative, and statutory requirements.
- Engages with external stakeholders including but not limited to financial Institutions, suppliers, regulator and statutory authorities.
- Ensures compliance with Exchange control regulations.
- Ensures creditors' and debtors' reconciliations and age analysis reports are timeously prepared in line with policies and procedures.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Financial Accounting.
- Minimum pass ITC level and studying towards Chartered Accountant profession.
- Must be a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Zimbabwe (ICAZ).
- Qualified Chartered Accountant and Registered Public Accountant added advantage.
- Plus 5 years of relevant experience with two years at the Supervisory level.
Competencies:
- Demonstrates high levels of technical proficiency related to this role.
- Have excellent decision-making skills and be able to escalate matters to senior management when required.
- Strong management and mentoring skills.
- Good communication and presentation skills.
- Good interpersonal skills with employees at all levels.
- Ability to analyze financial data and prepare accurate reports in a timely fashion.
- Ability to think strategically.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for the above post, please apply using the following email: careers@telone.co.zw or visit Application Portal not later than 22 November 2024. Please note that Canvassing will disqualify applicants and communication will be made to shortlisted candidates only.
Telone
TelOne Zimbabwe is a parastatal telecommunications company owned by the Zimbabwe government headquartered in Harare's Central Business District. It provides Voice, Internet and Data services and has a wide network distribution with infrastructure in almost every corner of this country.