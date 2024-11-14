Finance Manager Corporate (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a Finance Manager Corporate. The incumbent will be reporting to the Head Financial Reporting.

Basic Function: To develop and implement a financial accounting strategy within policy guidelines relating to internal controls and reporting.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the financial accounting and reporting control function.

Contributes to and implements financial strategy.

Prepares quality financial accounts and reports, including the Sustainability Report and other financial-related Shareholder Communications within the prescribed deadlines.

Ensures completeness, accuracy and integrity of financial information.

Interprets and implements changes to International Financial Reporting Standards and aligns TelOne Accounting Policies accordingly.

Drives continuous improvement of financial controls and operational excellence through an area of supervision, including the rollout of new technologies and Systems.

Prepares budgets, analyses and monitors the effect of business environment and policy changes on the business unit's performance.

Assists in deciding on the financial and business viability of new and existing projects and programs.

Liaises with internal and external auditors and implements agreed audit findings.

Oversees the accounts payable function.

Oversees the treasury function.

Ensures compliance with tax, legislative, and statutory requirements.

Engages with external stakeholders including but not limited to financial Institutions, suppliers, regulator and statutory authorities.

Ensures compliance with Exchange control regulations.

Ensures creditors' and debtors' reconciliations and age analysis reports are timeously prepared in line with policies and procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Financial Accounting.

Minimum pass ITC level and studying towards Chartered Accountant profession.

Must be a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Zimbabwe (ICAZ).

Qualified Chartered Accountant and Registered Public Accountant added advantage.

Plus 5 years of relevant experience with two years at the Supervisory level.

Competencies: