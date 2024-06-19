Finance Manager (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for suitably qualified and self-driven individuals in one of the leading retail companies in Zimbabwe to fill in the position of a Finance Manager.

Reporting to the Finance Director, the role exists to provide strategic direction and overseeing all aspects of financial management, including budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting, and analysis. Working closely with the executive team, the successful candidate will provide strategic financial insights and recommendations to drive business growth and profitability.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual financial reports, including P&L statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements.

Analyze financial data and performance metrics to identify trends, risks, and opportunities for improvement.

Manage the budgeting and forecasting process, ensuring accuracy and alignment with business objectives.

Monitor and manage cash flow to optimize working capital and liquidity.

Develop and maintain financial models to support strategic planning and decision-making processes.

Collaborate with department heads to develop and track departmental budgets and performance targets.

Oversee treasury, accounts payable and accounts receivable functions, ensuring timely and accurate processing of transactions.

Manage relationships with external stakeholders, including banks, auditors, and regulatory authorities.

Lead and mentor a team of finance professionals, providing guidance and support to ensure their professional development and success.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in finance, Accounting, or a related field from a reputable university.

Post graduate qualification such as ACCA/ CIMA, MBA or MBL is an added advantage.

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation is highly desirable.

At least 7 years of experience in financial management, preferably in the FMCG industry.

Proven track record of success in financial analysis, budgeting, and forecasting.

Strong understanding of accounting principles and financial reporting standards.

Excellent analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex financial data and provide actionable insights.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel and financial modelling software.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their detailed CVs to: hr@southsea.co.zw not later than Friday 26 June 2024.