Finance Manager (Harare)

Job Description

With over 70 years of experience, our focus is on helping the most vulnerable children overcome poverty and experience fullness of life. We help children of all backgrounds, even in the most dangerous places, inspired by our Christian faith.

Come join our 33,000+ staff working in nearly 100 countries and share the joy of transforming vulnerable children’s life stories!

To manage the financial transactions, treasury, financial accounting, financial reporting aspects and the day-to-day running of the finance function of World Vision Zimbabwe at the National Office. To ensure that all the technical aspects of financial accountability are functional, coordinate all systems and procedures in accordance to WVI Field Financial Manuals, financial and non-financial WV policies and procedures, Generally Accepted Accounting practices (IFRS), as applicable.

Duties and Responsibilities

Financial Reporting:

Oversee the production of monthly Consolidated Financial Reports for the entire office in ensuring that reporting deadlines are met and financial information has integrity and is in accordance with WV FFM, IFRS and CAL methodologies.

Ensure that there is a seamless integration of systems between TD (development sponsorship accounting) and HEA (grant accounting)

Compiling of Finance Divisional Monthly Management Report for input in National Office report to regional office

Compiling of external audit financial statements to ensure positive audit opinions are passed by auditors, compliance with accounting standards and WVI policies. Prepare financials for Annual report for statutory, public and donors requirements.

Manage the annual year end processes to ensure compliance with Global Centre year end memos for closure of financial year books in accordance with WVI FFM IAS and IFRS to ensure year end processes and financial reports reflect a true and fair view of financial position of the office, compliance with SO carry forward an PBAS processes.

Ensure that all financial transactions are in accordance to WVZ financial policies, guidelines, and internal controls and minimize risk exposure and losses for the office.

Review monthly payrolls before payment to ensure accuracy, proper charging to cost center and compliance to ZIMRA regulations and local and global HR policies.

Treasury Management:

Manage the treasury function of WVZ by ensuring appropriate liquidity levels are maintained for all off shore and in-country bank accounts, manage investments to ensure smooth implementation of ministry by both HEA and TD projects/grants.

Financial Risk Management in the areas of treasury management and foreign currency exchange in order to minimize financial losses i.e. foreign exchange losses and funding losses through implementation of appropriate hedging techniques.

Manages funding downloading process for currency conversions processes in accordance to approved funding structures and banking regulatory framework to ensure optimum exchange rates are obtained for currency exchange.

Transmission of Global Center payments to ensure adherence to Global Treasury guidelines and resolving of related queries.

Manage the investment of severance, ERDM and self-insurance funds at Global Centre by ensuring that all provisions are adequately funded.

Mange the inter WV office transaction through the review, approval of Pre approvals and settlement advices on the SA database on a daily basis.

Financial Management:

Ensure financial systems and controls are established and maintained in order to provide appropriate levels of security and controls over financial resources of the organization.

Provide technical financial support to cost center heads in interpretation of financial statements, risk assessments, budget spending to aid decision making and enhance ministry.

Daily approval of Payment Requests, Journals and procurement documentation in accordance to FFM, WV policies and IFRS accounting standards to mitigate against transactional risks

Explore ways of reducing operational costs by leveraging cash resources without compromising ministry.

To ensure WVZ is responsive in providing feedback and responses to Global Treasury and FRSC on financial reporting and treasury issues.

Ensure the spending and funding drawdowns of WVZ is in accordance to PBAS committed funds at any time.

Financial Planning and Control:

Consolidating of the entire WVZ budgets including Support Cost budgets in accordance to CAL budget guidelines and conduct budgetary review for cost center budgets and providing budget justifications to RWG.

Advice executive and management on the monthly budget trend analysis and budget projections in order to mitigate against potential budget overruns.

Ensure that the office spending is within the budget guidelines from the Regional Working Group and PBAS commitments.

Oversee and approve the budget request and commitments of office budget on PBAS and that budget carry forward are accurately input on PBAS. Financial Analysis.

Perform financial analysis on WVZ financial performance for executive strategic decision making and other analysis that have financial implication to other departments at National Office e.g. P & C, Operations etc.

Perform economic reviews and outline impact on the organization to assist executive and management in accomplishing business objectives.

Assist with cost centre resource allocation; cost and efficiency of WV operations; and numerical analyses at national and project levels.

Risk Management:

Review and monitor financial procedures, internal controls, policies and manuals as well as improve on financial systems, procedures and internal controls and advice FD on policy changes to mitigate against weaknesses in control environment.

Ensure implementation of internal controls and compliance to ensure that WVZ does not violate stewardship in ministry delivery.

Coordinate and facilitate all financial audits in ensuring that there is smooth running of Internal, External and PO audits, Year-end processes by ensuring that no adverse audit results and that audit recommendations are implemented.

Advice executive on regulation and government policy changes that impact the organization.

Grants Management and Resource Mobilisation:

Provide financial leadership to all Grants implemented new and current.

Manage Grants to comply fully with reporting, audit, compliance, budgetary and closeout requirements in this final year of implementation.

Maintain reasonable oversight on Sub Recipients’ financial management and compliance through quarterly financial support visits, field visits, meetings and desk review of financial reports

Close out Sub Recipients under the grant in accordance with WV policies and donor regulations

Support resource acquisition efforts through participating in proposal development process, including proposal development (budgeting) and go/no go decisions.

Qualifications and Experience

Requires a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or related professional field such as CAZ, ACCA etc

Master’s degree will be an added advantage.

Should have more than 5 years’ experience in a similar managerial role.

Appreciation of local & international banking regulations and knowledge of treasury management crucial. Exposure to International Finance is an added advantage.

Must possess exceptional financial management competencies

Must have strong analytical problem solving and organizational skills.

Must be analytical.

Requires knowledge of international treasury and financial management.

Detail oriented, excellent in problem solving.

Requires knowledge of international financial reporting standards (IFRS) and practical knowledge of financial systems, internal financial controls and procedures.

Requires well-developed communication skills both oral and written.

Have a vigilant awareness of business and financial market conditions trends

Ability to keep abreast of news stories, market movements, and industry profiles in financial newspapers, magazines, and books.

Good working knowledge of grant and sponsorship accounting.

Knowledge of how to prepare, review, and present audited financial statements and financial reports.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3618581793/?alternateChannel=search&refId=FmmzT3ftmocag8FUiY57xA%3D%3D&trackingId=U%2BW6QrK6DclVGEsRVlE%2BHg%3D%3D

NB: Qualified females are encouraged to apply. Shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis

Deadline: 02 June 2023