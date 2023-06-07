Pindula|
Proserve Consulting Group

Finance Manager

Finance Manager
Jun. 16, 2023
Job Description

We have been exclusively retained by our client, a well-established manufacturer and supplier of fast moving consumer goods in the agro-processing industry to assist with the recruitment and selection of a suitably qualified Finance Manager. The incumbent will be responsible for formulating and implementing accounting/ finance strategies and policies for the Company. The position reports directly to the Finance Director.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develop and implement appropriate systems and procedures for the finance function. Preparation of timeous and accurate monthly, quarterly and annual Financial Statements. 
  • Establishing appropriate costing and pricing models for approval by the Finance Director.
  • Producing annual financial statements in compliance with the governing statutes/ standards.
  • Preparing the Annual Budget and evaluation of performance against the budget on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis.
  • Maintain accurate accounting records and provision of financial reports.
  • Monitor and review cash flow performance.
  • Provide regular sound financial advice and information to Departmental Heads.
  • Reviewing and monitoring of sales to ensure achievements of the budgeted revenues, through aggressive and efficient management of debtors.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must be a holder of a Degree in Finance/ Accounting.
  • A full professional qualification i.e. CA, ACCA, CIMA, CIS
  • A Post Graduate qualification or a relevant Master's degree will be an added advantage.
  • At least 5 years' relevant experience.
  • Good understanding of current corporate governance principles, regulatory, taxation and legislative issues.
  • Knowledge of SAP will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified Candidates are required to submit their CVs to: florence.chidziya@proservehr.com or calistas.bumhira@proservehr.com

Deadline: 16 June 2023

Proserve Consulting Group

