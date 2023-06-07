Job Description

We have been exclusively retained by our client, a well-established manufacturer and supplier of fast moving consumer goods in the agro-processing industry to assist with the recruitment and selection of a suitably qualified Finance Manager. The incumbent will be responsible for formulating and implementing accounting/ finance strategies and policies for the Company. The position reports directly to the Finance Director.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement appropriate systems and procedures for the finance function. Preparation of timeous and accurate monthly, quarterly and annual Financial Statements.

Establishing appropriate costing and pricing models for approval by the Finance Director.

Producing annual financial statements in compliance with the governing statutes/ standards.

Preparing the Annual Budget and evaluation of performance against the budget on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis.

Maintain accurate accounting records and provision of financial reports.

Monitor and review cash flow performance.

Provide regular sound financial advice and information to Departmental Heads.

Reviewing and monitoring of sales to ensure achievements of the budgeted revenues, through aggressive and efficient management of debtors.

Qualifications and Experience

Must be a holder of a Degree in Finance/ Accounting.

A full professional qualification i.e. CA, ACCA, CIMA, CIS

A Post Graduate qualification or a relevant Master's degree will be an added advantage.

At least 5 years' relevant experience.

Good understanding of current corporate governance principles, regulatory, taxation and legislative issues.

Knowledge of SAP will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified Candidates are required to submit their CVs to: florence.chidziya@proservehr.com or calistas.bumhira@proservehr.com

Deadline: 16 June 2023