Job Description
We have been exclusively retained by our client, a well-established manufacturer and supplier of fast moving consumer goods in the agro-processing industry to assist with the recruitment and selection of a suitably qualified Finance Manager. The incumbent will be responsible for formulating and implementing accounting/ finance strategies and policies for the Company. The position reports directly to the Finance Director.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and implement appropriate systems and procedures for the finance function. Preparation of timeous and accurate monthly, quarterly and annual Financial Statements.
- Establishing appropriate costing and pricing models for approval by the Finance Director.
- Producing annual financial statements in compliance with the governing statutes/ standards.
- Preparing the Annual Budget and evaluation of performance against the budget on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis.
- Maintain accurate accounting records and provision of financial reports.
- Monitor and review cash flow performance.
- Provide regular sound financial advice and information to Departmental Heads.
- Reviewing and monitoring of sales to ensure achievements of the budgeted revenues, through aggressive and efficient management of debtors.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must be a holder of a Degree in Finance/ Accounting.
- A full professional qualification i.e. CA, ACCA, CIMA, CIS
- A Post Graduate qualification or a relevant Master's degree will be an added advantage.
- At least 5 years' relevant experience.
- Good understanding of current corporate governance principles, regulatory, taxation and legislative issues.
- Knowledge of SAP will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified Candidates are required to submit their CVs to: florence.chidziya@proservehr.com or calistas.bumhira@proservehr.com
Deadline: 16 June 2023