Finance Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Checking requisitions for accuracy and compliance with budget lines and contracting obligations.

Assist in the preparation of project budgets and cash flow forecasts based on the implementation plan.

Managing petty cash for the project and make cash reconciliations for same.

Provide frequent updates on cash balances for the project and originate the necessary cash requisitions as per funding contract.

Checking consistency and authenticity of information from quotations from service providers.

Providing periodic financial information on budget expenditures as part of tracking budget burn rate.

Issuing receipts for all cash and bank of inflows and record the receipt numbers on the appropriate documents.

Initiating payment vouchers for project expenses and submit these to the Finance Manger for review and approval.

Ensuring that payment vouchers have adequate supporting documentation and have correct budget codes before submitting for final authorization.

Sending payment confirmations to service providers and making sure that all payments have correct invoices and receipts.

Processing staff cash advance requisitions and ensuring that these requisitions are acquitted on time and have correct and complete supporting documentation.

Capturing financial transactions in the Pastel accounting software daily and produce period reports as and when needed.

Carrying out monthly reconciliations for cash transfers disbursed to beneficiaries and check consistency with beneficiary database.

Providing financial technical advice to the project team and management in order to reduce financial risks.

Producing monthly financial management accounts and project reports to the level required for financial reviews and external audits.

Ensuring all financial documents are marked PAID and sequentially filed. This includes availability of valid supplier tax clearance certificates in the proper name of the supplier.

Assisting submission of ZIMRA and NSSA returns before the due date.

Capturing new assets in the assets register

Compiling all costs that are to be recovered from the project budget and submit these for approval before charging them to the project.

Ensuring all accounting records are adequately filed for future use.

Carrying any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting, Finance or a relevant equivalent. A Masters degree is ad added advantage.

Preferably with an additional professional qualification such as ACCA, CIMA, ICSA, SAA, IAC.

Minimum of seven years experience doing similar work in the NGO sector.

Good knowledge of basic bookkeeping and financial transactions.

Familiarity with financial regulations, i.e. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Ability to review data, identify & adjust discrepancies and pay attention to detail.

Knowledge of computer based financial packages and MS Office.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Reliability and strong work ethics and ability to solve problems.

Operational experience in implementing cash transfer programmes would be an added advantage.

Excellent planning, management and coordination skills, with the ability to organize a substantial workload comprised of complex, diverse tasks and responsibilities.

Capacity and willingness to be extremely flexible and accommodating in difficult circumstances.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants meeting the requirements should send an application letter and CV (not more than 4 pages) only, indicating post being applied for. NO certificates and any other documents at this moment. Send applications to: zimprobyo@gmail.com by 10th July 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be replied.