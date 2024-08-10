Finance Officer-Internal Advert (Harare)

Job Description

Working under the supervision of the Senior Finance Officer, the Finance Officer’s primary role is to support the Finance Department with standard fiscal operating procedures linked to financial reporting, financial record keeping; preparation of the monthly financial reports; processing of travel and general procurement related invoices, claims, advances etc.; as well as the preparation of monthly VAT claims. S/he shall also serve as a support to the Finance team in terms of establishment of vendor accounts as well as partaking in necessary vendor liaison linked to procurement exercises undertaken by the ZHI Office. S/he shall conduct general financial functions as requested in support of the maintenance of an updated and easily accessible filing system as a result of fulfilling the above duties.

Duties and Responsibilities

Work closely with the Finance and Operations team to ensure smooth operation of all financial matters.

Ensure that all financial data for the office is recorded in the financial system accurately, timely and completely.

Ensure the integrity and quality of the data in the financial database. This includes and notlimited to reviewing, analysis of the various general ledger accounts and alert relevant staff of any irregularities.

Reviewing petty cash for the district offices and ensuring timely replenishment.

Ensuring that all transactions are adequately authorized and properly supported.

Assist with ensuring that all month-end entries are captured in the accounting system.

Initiating payments for processing in the accounting and banking systems.

Compiling of monthly VAT claims for submission to USAID or other donors.

Sending of payment confirmation to the Administration team and following up on invoices and receipts for processed payments.

Perform monthly review of receivable accounts and follow up on long outstanding advances to ensure timely reconciliations and recommend appropriate action in a timely manner.

Provide technical assistance and capacity building to technical staff, including interpretation of policies, setting up of systems and resolution of outstanding issues.

Assist with the preparation of month-end close reports.

Conduct other general finance office functions as may be requested.

Qualifications and Experience

BAcc/BCom/BTech degree in Accounting, Finance and Business Administration or its recognized equivalent coupled with at least 3 years post qualification relevant experience.

Graduate of ACCA, CIMA, ICSA, SAA, IAC or any other relevant professional qualification is an added advantage.

Familiarity with U.S. Government grants or other donor funded program Contracting and auditing standards as they apply to effective management of multi-year funds will be an added advantage.

Knowledge, Skills and abilities

Knowledge of local and donor contractual requirements and regulations; Knowledge of generally accepted accounting, budgeting, and fiscal control theory and practices; Budget development skills with multi-funding sources and general ledger skills; Relevant software skills including automated accounting software and database spreadsheets; Ability to work with others and to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff and sub-recipients; Report to supervisor on budget variances and status on a regular basis; Routine coordination with ZHI employees and consultants, on-site and in the field; Demonstrated analytical skills in the interpretation of budgetary, financial and related management information; Strong organizational skills and ability to prioritize and handle work pressure; Excellent numerical, analytical, and problem-solving skills; Perform detail-oriented work with a high level of accuracy; Maintain confidentiality for sensitive issues or projects and use judgment and decision-making to execute duties and responsibilities; Must exhibit high levels of professionalism, integrity, and ethical values at all times; Must possess excellent time management skills, both in planning and organizing work to meet deadlines; Ability to effectively communicate financial and internal control issues to staff with little or no financial background; Ability to travel a minimum of 25%.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE to complete the job application form & then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.org.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.