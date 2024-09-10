Finance Officer (Masvingo)

Job Description

The Finance Officer will be responsible for ensuring that day-to-day accounting and admin operations and financial management functions are performed in accordance with IMC country office policies, procedures and donors requirements.

International Medical Corps never asks job applicants for a fee, payment, or other monetary transaction. If you are asked for money in connection with this recruitment, please report to International Medical Corps at the website provided at the end of this document.

Duties and Responsibilities

​To review and process all payment requests and disbursement of funds to the districts ensuring proper coding and approvals and all supporting documentation is attached and in compliance with donor rules and regulations.

​To ensure that daily cash count and surprise cash counts are done as per policy and timely submission of all cash and bank balances in TMS to HQ daily.

​To prepare all monthly cash reconciliations.

​Reconciliation of various records; investigating unusual items and bringing them to the prompt attention of the supervisor.

​To prepare requisition of funds for field activities for submission to Senior Finance Officer.

​To maintain and monitor all national staff advances register at the field level.

​To prepare all accounting entries of cash and bank transaction journals captured in the accounting software to facilitate month end close.

​To ensure that proper filing is done of all financial and administrative documents.

​To ensure timely submission of all monthly scanned financial documents.

​To assist in monthly internal audits and assist with audits of various sites and functions as needed including field visits to various sites and training of staff on financial issues.

​To assist in the development of proposal budgets in excel.

​To prepare monthly pipelines in excel in coordination with the budget holder for review by supervisor and final input into TM1 by Senior Finance Officer.

​To prepare financial reports as requested by HQ.

​To act as backup for Senior Finance Officer in emergency cases.

​Any other responsibilities /tasks as deemed necessary by the Supervisor from time to time.

​Adherence to the requirements of the CBFRM guidelines & procedures. The employee will implement and take part in activities in line with the CBFRM guidelines.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in finance or accounting or equivalent qualification.

At least 5 years of relevant experience within a humanitarian organization or working with vulnerable communities.

Have at least 2 years of experience supporting USAID funded interventions and knowledge of USG rules and regulations and other institutional donors.

Experience in accounting software and preferably ERPs.

Ability to work with minimal supervision individually or as part of a team.

Must be deadline-oriented and have excellent attention to detail.

Excellent writing and interpersonal communication skills.

Other

Code of Conduct