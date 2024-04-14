Finance Officer: Volunteer (Harare)

Job Description

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is looking for a Finance Officer who will be responsible for Finance and Administration duties at voluntery basis under direct supervision from the Director Operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing guidance on the Finance programs.

Preparing profit loss accounts.

Recording all cash transfers.

Providing procurement duties.

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a degree in Finance, Banking or Economics.

Currently working .

At least 2 years experience in Finance sector.

Other

How to Apply

To apply send your resume and application letter to: recruitmentafyftrust@gmail.com

Deadline: 17 April 2024