Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)

Finance Officer: Volunteer (Harare)

Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)
Apr. 17, 2024
Job Description

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is looking for a Finance Officer who will be responsible for Finance and Administration duties at voluntery basis under direct supervision from the Director Operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Providing guidance on the Finance programs.
  • Preparing profit loss accounts.
  • Recording all cash transfers.
  • Providing procurement duties.
  • Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a degree in Finance, Banking or Economics.
  • Currently working .
  • At least 2 years experience in Finance sector.

Other

How to Apply

To apply send your resume and application letter to: recruitmentafyftrust@gmail.com

Deadline: 17 April 2024

Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)

Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust. PZAT is a local non-profit organization working to improve the health and well-being of people in Zimbabwe with a special focus on those affected and infected by HIV.

Website: www.pzat.org

