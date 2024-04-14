Finance Officer: Volunteer (Harare)
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)
Job Description
Action for Youth Foundation Trust is looking for a Finance Officer who will be responsible for Finance and Administration duties at voluntery basis under direct supervision from the Director Operations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing guidance on the Finance programs.
- Preparing profit loss accounts.
- Recording all cash transfers.
- Providing procurement duties.
- Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a degree in Finance, Banking or Economics.
- Currently working .
- At least 2 years experience in Finance sector.
Other
How to Apply
To apply send your resume and application letter to: recruitmentafyftrust@gmail.com
Deadline: 17 April 2024
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)
Browse Jobs
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust. PZAT is a local non-profit organization working to improve the health and well-being of people in Zimbabwe with a special focus on those affected and infected by HIV.
Website: www.pzat.org
