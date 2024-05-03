Financial Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen within the Group Finance Division of CBZ Holdings for the role of Group Financial Accountant. If you are eager to join a team of energized and passionate.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist the Group finance team on a wide range of technical issues including assessing the impact of current, new or amended IFRS accounting standards on the Group's transactions and financial reporting.

Working as an integral part of the Group's deal team across technical transaction's lifecycle

(Including pre deal and post deal) to evaluate potential structures and provide insights on the potential accounting impacts and outcomes, e.g. equity/debt raising, acquisitions and divestments.

Participate in designing financial reporting packs/ templates for quarterly, half yearly and annual reporting periods in line with IFRS Accounting Standards and guidance given by various accounting bodies (PAAB, ICAZ, ACCA, etc).

Assist in the preparation of statutory financial results (Half year, quarterly and annual) for the Group and the Holding company.

Work with the Group finance team in preparing the Group's trading updates in line with the requirements of ZSE and applicable IFSs.

Participate in the preparation of the Group's press release for external publication.

Contribute support towards ensuring that financial reporting matters of the Group are in compliance with IFRS Accounting standards and other regulatory bodies.

Assist the Group finance team in leading formal IFRS

Accounting standards presentations to subsidiaries.

Support regular reviews aimed at developing and enhancing reporting processes, documentation and internal and external communications.

Prepare monthly financial accounting analysis, and quarterly, half year and annual financial reports for the Group and the Holding Company.

Prepare monthly reconciliations and exceptional reports for the Holding company.

Prepare daily, weekly and monthly cash flow movement reports and oversee payments to service providers.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Accounting.

A full professional qualification [ACCA or CA (Z)].

At least 3 years' experience working preferably in a similar or external Audit role.

Good communication skills and ability to relate well at all levels.

Ability to pay attention to detail and produce accurate work.

Above average computer skills in MS Word, Excel and accounting packages.

