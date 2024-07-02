Financial Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen within the Finance Department of CBZ Properties for the role of Financial Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare the Company Annual Report in line with IFRS and other regulatory authorities.

Produce financial and management accounts for the month, quarter, half year, and financial year as per International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Coordinate external audit.

Prepare monthly financial accounting analysis reports and coordinate financial reporting in compliance with all statutory requirements.

Prepare technical reports and provide interpretation on the effects of changes in IFRS to the Company’s financial reporting.

Maintain an accurate and updated documentation of the Company’s Accounting Policies and Procedures.

Identify and monitor liquidity risk, financial risk, operational risk, interest rate risk, etc

Manage the Company’s daily working capital positions.

Ensure statutory payments are paid and tax returns are submitted timeously.

Ensure inter-company and other GL accounts reconciliations are up to date.

Support business profitability and growth through findings and recommendations.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Finance or Accounting.

Postgraduate professional qualification (C.A, ACCA, CIMA).

A minimum of 5 years post-graduation experience is required.

A minimum of 1 year post professional qualification experience is required.

Ability to interpret and communicate legislative provisions.

Sound knowledge of IFRS and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Ability to supervise and coordinate work of others.

Self-motivation.

Accuracy and ability to pay attention to detail.

Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint.

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria and wish to be considered, upload your application not later than Thursday 4 July, 2024.

