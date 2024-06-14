Financial Accountant (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position within the Finance Department. The incumbent will report to the Finance Manager and will be based at Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Recommends and implements finance strategies and policies.
- Develops, recommends and implements accounting systems and internal control procedures in compliance with reporting standards and other statutory and regulatory guidelines.
- Reviews and approves periodic financial accounts and reports on financial performance.
- Reviews audit files after they are prepared by the Systems Controller.
- Facilitates and manages the external audit process annually.
- Monitors implementation of internal and external audit recommendations.
- Determines cut off periods for financial reports.
- Recommends SAP Master Records.
- Manages working capital.
- Provides advice to all departments on accounting, reporting and internal control procedures.
- Negotiates credit terms with suppliers and customers.
- Prepares monthly, quarterly, yearly and ad-hoc reports for the Finance Manager.
- Recommends payment limits for each method of payment.
- Participates in the preparation of annual reports for the Board.
- Participates in the drafting of supplier contracts.
- Prepares departmental budgets.
- Administers all cash floats.
- Recommends on provision to be made e.g. for bad debts, for obsolete stocks, audit fees.
- Supervises and develops staff by setting performance targets and identifying training needs on an ongoing basis.
- Performs any other work-related duties as assigned by the Superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 ‘O’ levels including English Language and Mathematics
- Degree in Accounting / Finance or equivalent.
- Master’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration is an added advantage.
- A professional qualification in Accounting i.e. (CIMA/ ACCA/ CA/CIS) is an added advantage.
- At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role.
Core Competencies:
- Excellent knowledge of SAP Accounting Software.
- Good knowledge in IFRS / IAS.
- Excellent analytical and interpersonal skills.
- Accuracy with figures.
- High degree of initiative in the daily execution of duties.
- Team player.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw not later than 12 June 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Grain Marketing Board (GMB)
Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development established in terms Grain Marketing Act (Chap 18:45). The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stores and distributes farming inputs under the various Government Supported Inputs Distribution programmes.