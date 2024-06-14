Financial Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position within the Finance Department. The incumbent will report to the Finance Manager and will be based at Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Recommends and implements finance strategies and policies.

Develops, recommends and implements accounting systems and internal control procedures in compliance with reporting standards and other statutory and regulatory guidelines.

Reviews and approves periodic financial accounts and reports on financial performance.

Reviews audit files after they are prepared by the Systems Controller.

Facilitates and manages the external audit process annually.

Monitors implementation of internal and external audit recommendations.

Determines cut off periods for financial reports.

Recommends SAP Master Records.

Manages working capital.

Provides advice to all departments on accounting, reporting and internal control procedures.

Negotiates credit terms with suppliers and customers.

Prepares monthly, quarterly, yearly and ad-hoc reports for the Finance Manager.

Recommends payment limits for each method of payment.

Participates in the preparation of annual reports for the Board.

Participates in the drafting of supplier contracts.

Prepares departmental budgets.

Administers all cash floats.

Recommends on provision to be made e.g. for bad debts, for obsolete stocks, audit fees.

Supervises and develops staff by setting performance targets and identifying training needs on an ongoing basis.

Performs any other work-related duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ levels including English Language and Mathematics

Degree in Accounting / Finance or equivalent.

Master’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration is an added advantage.

A professional qualification in Accounting i.e. (CIMA/ ACCA/ CA/CIS) is an added advantage.

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role.

Core Competencies:

Excellent knowledge of SAP Accounting Software.

Good knowledge in IFRS / IAS.

Excellent analytical and interpersonal skills.

Accuracy with figures.

High degree of initiative in the daily execution of duties.

Team player.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw not later than 12 June 2024.