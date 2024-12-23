Financial Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Reporting to the Finance and Administration Manager

Duties and Responsibilities

Gather and monitor financial data.

Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual management reports.

Forecast costs and revenues.

Manage tax payments.

Organize internal audits.

Prepare budgets (for the entire company and by department).

Monitor and report on accounting discrepancies.

Conduct detailed risk analyses to assess potential investments.

Analyze financial trends.

Perform month-end and year-end close processes.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Part CIS or ACCA.

At least 3 years experience as a Financial Accountant or similar role.

Must be having an auditing background.

Advanced knowledge of MS Excel and accounting software.

In-depth understanding of business bookkeeping procedures.

Solid knowledge of accounting regulations.

Excellent math skills with an attention to detail.

Time-management abilities.

Confidentiality.

Clean Class 4 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae on: therecruiter7188@gmail.com not later than 20 December 2024