Financial Accountant (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Reporting to the Finance and Administration Manager
Duties and Responsibilities
- Gather and monitor financial data.
- Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual management reports.
- Forecast costs and revenues.
- Manage tax payments.
- Organize internal audits.
- Prepare budgets (for the entire company and by department).
- Monitor and report on accounting discrepancies.
- Conduct detailed risk analyses to assess potential investments.
- Analyze financial trends.
- Perform month-end and year-end close processes.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Part CIS or ACCA.
- At least 3 years experience as a Financial Accountant or similar role.
- Must be having an auditing background.
- Advanced knowledge of MS Excel and accounting software.
- In-depth understanding of business bookkeeping procedures.
- Solid knowledge of accounting regulations.
- Excellent math skills with an attention to detail.
- Time-management abilities.
- Confidentiality.
- Clean Class 4 driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae on: therecruiter7188@gmail.com not later than 20 December 2024
Kopje Spare Parts Distributors (Pvt) Ltd
Kopje spare parts distributors is a (Pvt) limited registered company which is a Premier wholesaler and retailer of Genuine automotive spares and accessories in Zimbabwe and beyond. The strategically positioned branch networks across the country, the quality product range and the appreciation of the business environment enhance KSPDs capability to effectively and efficiently service the motor industry.
Adherence to stringent ethical standards, as well as the highly trained personnel ensures that KSPD is able to satisfy the needs and wants of the automotive industry.
- Kopje Spares was established in 2002 in Zimbabwe with the opening of its first branch at No. 4 Kaguvi.
- In 2009 to 2011 branches in Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru and Kwekwe were opened.
- In 2012, a Wholesale in Graniteside was opened.