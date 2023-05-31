Pindula|
deVere Group

Financial Advisor (Harare)

deVere Group
Jun. 02, 2023
Job Description

We are looking for skilled investment advisers to work with us in our Harare office.

You may be already with a bank but limited by what product you can offer and what you earn. At deVere Zimbabwe we will provide first class support & training whilst allowing you to offer a wide variety of investment solutions to enable you to offer a first class service to our clients with no cap on your earnings potential.

The ideal candidate will deliver personalized investment solutions to help clients work toward their long-term financial goals. They should be be comfortable creating financial plans and cross checking work to ensure complete accuracy of information.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provide financial planning advice to clients.
  • Cultivate client relationships.
  • Prepare financial plans and check their accuracy.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's degree in Finance or related field.
  • 2+ years' of industry experience.
  • Strong understanding of the investment business.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3614236983/?alternateChannel=search&refId=gyYHFfqkUsbH6%2BZ7b5qtIg%3D%3D&trackingId=LcAWW6Lawf5vU9t8Gz7AmA%3D%3D

Deadline: 02 May 2023

deVere Group

deVere Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited is part of one of the world’s leading independent financial advisory organisations, with more than $10bn under advice from over 80,000 clients in 100 countries.

