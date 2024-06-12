Financial Advisors (Harare)

Job Description

As a Financial Advisor at our organization, you will be responsible for providing financial guidance and investment services to our clients. Your role will involve assessing clients’ financial situations, understanding their goals, and recommending appropriate financial products and investment strategies to help them achieve their objectives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assess clients’ financial situations and provide personalized financial advice.

Educate clients on investment options, retirement planning, and risk management strategies.

Develop customized financial plans based on clients’ individual goals and risk tolerance.

Recommend suitable financial products and investment opportunities to clients.

Monitor and review clients’ portfolios to ensure alignment with their financial objectives.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, or a related field.

Relevant certifications such as Certified Financial Planner or Chartered Financial Analyst are preferred.

Proven experience in providing financial advisory services and investment management.

Strong understanding of financial markets, investment products, and wealth management strategies.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should submit applications, including detailed CV to: E-mail: apply@acutecreations.com with the Heading: (Preferred job positions).

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.