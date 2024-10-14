Fitter And Turner (Chipinge)

Job Description

The Fitter and Turner will be required to support the pumps and pivots mechanical operations by carrying out all equipment and machinery installations, repairs/modifications and maintenance within the relative standards of Rating and also in accordance with relevant codes, standards, legislation and maintenance manuals. Should be able to work competently unsupervised and perform any other duties as assigned by the foreman.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carries out routine pumps and pivots equipment and machinery maintenance checks as specified from Field Department and reporting mechanical issues and areas which needs attendance to supervisors.

Carries out scheduled/planned maintenance to all estate mechanical equipment, pumps, pipes and compressors.

Repairs rebuilds, overhauls major assemblies and installs equipment and machinery.

Carries out equipment and machinery breakdowns and interpreting of drawings and blueprints.

Directs and trains subordinates and trainees on all work activities and maintaining a clean work area.

Keeping proper records of machine changed parts and ensuring SHE issues are followed all the times.

Qualifications and Experience

Apprentice Trained/ trade tested class 1 Fitter and Turner with 5 years’ experience of which 2 years preferably in sugarcane estate working with irrigation pumps and pivots.

A team player with good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply and submit applications to the address below. Please enclose a CV and certified copies of relevant documents not later than the 14th October 2024.

The Human Resources Manager Rating