Fitter and Turner (Harare)

Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carry out maintenance on various crushing plants on Site.

Carry out crushing installations.

Carry out Plant Modifications according to drawings, able to read drawings & HYD circuits.

Carry out workshop duties as directed by Supervisor.

Assist in ordering key crushing plant spares.

Qualifications and Experience

Journeyman Fitter and Turner.

National Certificate in Fitting and Turning.

At least 3 years post qualification and proven record.

Experience in Crushers is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CV’s and applications to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw.

NB: Only successful candidates will be contacted, and applications received after the closing date will be disqualified.