Fitter & Turner Artisan x2 ( Mutare)

Job Description

To ensure that the plant and all plant equipment are operating at the required level of productive efficiency and are always available as and when required.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure availability of plant equipment such as boilers, heat exchangers, coolers, multi-stage air compressors, expansion engines, process air conditioning, high-pressure piping, valves (globe, compressor suction & discharge valves) centrifugal water pumps, conveyors, and machine-shop precision machine tools.

Installation and maintenance of utilities - water treatment plant, cooling water reticulation system.

Alteration or modification of plant, equipment, utilities and special services as per Management of Change protocol.

Ensuring downtime for maintenance is kept to a minimum and does not interfere with production schedules or runs.

Zero tolerance to breakdown by application of Root Cause Analysis (RCA) before establishing return-to-work protocol.

Tracking the Mean Time Before failure (MTBF) of critical production equipment by use of maintenance logging systems.

Completion of plant equipment maintenance checklist, machine availability data and record keeping.

Reviewing equipment failures by engagement of plant operators to establish clear return-to-wok protocols by use of RCA tools.

Observing safety regulations and maintenance procedures applicable throughout the working environment.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualified class 1 artisan who must have served a 4-year apprenticeship in Fitting and Turning.

Certificate of completion of Contract of Apprenticeship in Fitting and Turning.

At least 2 years post apprenticeship industrial experience.

Thorough knowledge of pumps, air compressors, reactors, cryogenic equipment, cooling towers and water reticulation systems.

Proficiency in installation and maintenance of high pressure pipe systems.

Knowledge of ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems and ISO 45001: 2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System.

Computer literacy. Appreciation and working knowledge of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform in maintenance.

Excellent skills in communication and ability to work independently.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with a detailed CV (4 copies) marked “Private and Confidential ‘’ should be posted to.

The Human Resources and Monitoring and Evaluation Manager