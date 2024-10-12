Fleet Supervisor (Harare)
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Job Description
We are looking for a dedicated and experienced Fleet Supervisor to oversee the operations and maintenance of our vehicle fleet at our Concrete Plant.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oversee the daily operations of the vehicle fleet.
- Ensure all vehicles are properly maintained and serviced.
- Manage driver schedules and assignments.
- Monitor vehicle performance and fuel consumption.
- Coordinate repairs and maintenance with external vendors.
- Ensure compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.
- Develop and implement fleet policies and procedures.
- Manage fleet budgets and control costs.
- Conduct regular inspections of vehicles and equipment.
- Train and supervise drivers and other fleet personnel.
- Maintain accurate records of vehicle maintenance and repairs.
- Ensure all drivers have the necessary licenses and certifications.
- Implement safety programs and conduct safety training to drivers.
- Monitor and report on fleet performance metrics.
- Resolve any issues or complaints related to fleet operations.
- Collaborate with other departments to meet transportation needs.
- Develop and maintain relationships with customers
- Ensure timely delivery of product.
- Implement strategies to improve fleet efficiency and reduce costs.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Transport and logistics management or a related field.
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in fleet management.
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel.
- Strong knowledge of vehicle maintenance and repair.
- Knowledge of HOWO trucks, Concrete Mixers, Tipper Trucks an added advantage
- Strong leadership and team management skills.
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
- Valid driver's license and clean driving record.
- Willingness to work flexible hours, including weekends and holidays.
- Willing to work in a dusty concrete manufacturing environment.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must email their CV stating the position being applied for on email subject to vacancieshr81@gmail.com on or before 12 October 2024.
Parrogate (Pvt) Ltd is a Group of companies with Strategic Business Units in, Maize Milling Industry, Engineering Iron & Steel Industry, Textle Industry and Food Processing Industry.
