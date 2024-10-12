Pindula|Search Pindula
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd

Fleet Supervisor (Harare)

Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Oct. 12, 2024
Job Description

We are looking for a dedicated and experienced Fleet Supervisor to oversee the operations and maintenance of our vehicle fleet at our Concrete Plant.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Oversee the daily operations of the vehicle fleet.
  • Ensure all vehicles are properly maintained and serviced.
  • Manage driver schedules and assignments.
  • Monitor vehicle performance and fuel consumption.
  • Coordinate repairs and maintenance with external vendors.
  • Ensure compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.
  • Develop and implement fleet policies and procedures.
  • Manage fleet budgets and control costs.
  • Conduct regular inspections of vehicles and equipment.
  • Train and supervise drivers and other fleet personnel.
  • Maintain accurate records of vehicle maintenance and repairs.
  • Ensure all drivers have the necessary licenses and certifications.
  • Implement safety programs and conduct safety training to drivers.
  • Monitor and report on fleet performance metrics.
  • Resolve any issues or complaints related to fleet operations.
  • Collaborate with other departments to meet transportation needs.
  • Develop and maintain relationships with customers
  • Ensure timely delivery of product.
  • Implement strategies to improve fleet efficiency and reduce costs.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's degree in Transport and logistics management or a related field.
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in fleet management.
  • Strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel.
  • Strong knowledge of vehicle maintenance and repair.
  • Knowledge of HOWO trucks, Concrete Mixers, Tipper Trucks an added advantage
  • Strong leadership and team management skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
  • Valid driver's license and clean driving record.
  • Willingness to work flexible hours, including weekends and holidays.
  • Willing to work in a dusty concrete manufacturing environment.

How to Apply

Interested candidates must email their CV stating the position being applied for on email subject to vacancieshr81@gmail.com on or before 12 October 2024.

Website

Website
+ 263 - 4 - 667608
info@parrogate.com

Parrogate (Pvt) Ltd is a Group of companies with Strategic Business Units in, Maize Milling Industry, Engineering Iron & Steel Industry, Textle Industry and Food Processing Industry.

