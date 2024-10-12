Fleet Supervisor (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a dedicated and experienced Fleet Supervisor to oversee the operations and maintenance of our vehicle fleet at our Concrete Plant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee the daily operations of the vehicle fleet.

Ensure all vehicles are properly maintained and serviced.

Manage driver schedules and assignments.

Monitor vehicle performance and fuel consumption.

Coordinate repairs and maintenance with external vendors.

Ensure compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.

Develop and implement fleet policies and procedures.

Manage fleet budgets and control costs.

Conduct regular inspections of vehicles and equipment.

Train and supervise drivers and other fleet personnel.

Maintain accurate records of vehicle maintenance and repairs.

Ensure all drivers have the necessary licenses and certifications.

Implement safety programs and conduct safety training to drivers.

Monitor and report on fleet performance metrics.

Resolve any issues or complaints related to fleet operations.

Collaborate with other departments to meet transportation needs.

Develop and maintain relationships with customers

Ensure timely delivery of product.

Implement strategies to improve fleet efficiency and reduce costs.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Transport and logistics management or a related field.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in fleet management.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel.

Strong knowledge of vehicle maintenance and repair.

Knowledge of HOWO trucks, Concrete Mixers, Tipper Trucks an added advantage

Strong leadership and team management skills.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Valid driver's license and clean driving record.

Willingness to work flexible hours, including weekends and holidays.

Willing to work in a dusty concrete manufacturing environment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must email their CV stating the position being applied for on email subject to vacancieshr81@gmail.com on or before 12 October 2024.