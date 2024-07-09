Food And Beverage Sales Representative
Job Description
The University seeks to recruit focused, results oriented candidates for the above mentioned post.
Food products such as juices, energy bars, chicken and other related products.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for selling a range of food products, including juices, energy bars, and chicken.
- Develop and maintain relationships with existing customers, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, and food service providers.
- Identify and pursue new business opportunities, both domestically and internationally.
- Understand the product specifications, nutritional information, and unique selling points.
- Provide expert advice and recommendations to customers to meet their needs.
- Collaborate with the marketing and product development teams to stay informed of new launches and product updates.
- Achieve and exceed sales targets and revenue goals.
- Represent BUSE Innovations at trade shows, industry events, and client meetings.
- Provide detailed sales reports and market insights to the management team.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Higher National Diploma/National Diploma in Sales, Marketing, or a related field.
- Three to five (3-5) years of experience in food and beverage sales, preferably with an emphasis on international markets.
Personal Attributes:
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Excellent negotiation and problem-solving abilities.
- Familiarity with food industry regulations and trends.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Willingness to travel domestically and internationally as needed.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 15 July 2024.
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura