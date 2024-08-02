Forensic Officer: Grade C3 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy that have arisen within First Mutual Health Company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Investigating and monitoring provider and member claiming patterns.

Monitoring tariffs misuse, abuse and/or fraudulent activities and making recommendations based on the findings

Investigating and monitoring possible fraud cases highlighted during the AHFoZ risk management committee

Communicating with internal stakeholders on outcomes and investigation findings

Assessing threats to the business capital and earnings from system configuration and robustness, fraud (internal and external), waste, and abuse

Providing advice through recommendations on possible resolution to issues that arise

Representing First Mutual civil or criminal court proceedings relating to findings of investigations

Reviewing the adequacy of existing internal controls, and forensic management framework through continuous identification

Coordinating activities in developing, implementing and sustaining an acceptable forensic. investigation and monitoring environment and culture.

Engaging providers and members on fraudulent cases identified.

Following up all recoveries from stakeholders through constant reminders.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or Degree in Health Care/ Mathematics/ Statistics.

At least 3 years working experience in a similar role.

Problem solving skills.

Good communication skills.

Report Writing skills.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw

Applications should be sent by and not later than 04 August 2024.