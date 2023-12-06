Freelance Graphic Designers (Harare)
NMB Bank Limited
Job Description
CALL FOR FREELANCE GRAPHIC DESIGNERS
Are you a young, creative and energetic designer? Then you are just the person we want to work with.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- If you are a multimedia designer familiar with the Adobe Creative Cloud suite and have a keen eye for aesthetics and details, then email your portfolio and a short introduction yourself (no more than 100 words).
Other
How to Apply
If interested email us on: marketing@nmbz.co.zw
Deadline: 11 December 2023
