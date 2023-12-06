Pindula|Search Pindula
Freelance Graphic Designers (Harare)

NMB Bank Limited
Dec. 11, 2023
Job Description

CALL FOR FREELANCE GRAPHIC DESIGNERS

Are you a young, creative and energetic designer? Then you are just the person we want to work with.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • If you are a multimedia designer familiar with the Adobe Creative Cloud suite and have a keen eye for aesthetics and details, then email your portfolio and a short introduction yourself (no more than 100 words).

Other

How to Apply

If interested email us on: marketing@nmbz.co.zw

Deadline: 11 December 2023

NMB Bank Limited

The bank was registered as an Accepting House under the Banking Act [Chapter 24:20] in June 1993 and was converted into a commercial bank in December 1999. The bank commenced commercial banking business in July 2000.

Address: 9 Plymouth Road,Southerton, Harare

Group email: southertonBranch@nmbz.co.zw

Website: https://nmbz.co.zw/

