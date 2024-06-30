French Teacher (Harare)

Job Description

Due to a demand for additional personnel as a result of expansion, Maranatha Christian High Schools are looking for a well-qualified and experienced candidate to fill the above mentioned position which has risen. Maranatha Christian High Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC Centers with Boardings in Harare and Kadoma.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teaching French.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's or graduate degree majoring in the subject or approved teacher training programs from a well-recognized institution.

Post Graduate Diploma in education or

Diploma in Education from a recognized Institution.

Proven experience in teaching Cambridge Syllabus and exam classes.

At least 6 years of experience of serving in reputable private schools with traceable references.

Christian based background.

Professionalism.

Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted online to: info.cvs04@gmail.com not later than 30 June 2024.

NB: Applicants are encouraged to indicate the position being applied for on the email subject. Late applications will not be considered.