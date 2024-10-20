Front Desk Assistant -Glenview Wellness Clinic (Harare)
Job Description
AHF is an international humanitarian organization operating in Zimbabwe, partnering with Ministry of Health and Child Care as well as local Authorities to create Centers of Excellence (COE) in HIV management in health facilities. AHF is looking for a highly qualified Front Desk Assistant to fill the position that has arisen at the newly established Wellness Clinic in Glenview, Harare.
Position Summary
The Front Desk Assistant will be based at Glenview Wellness Clinic in Harare. The contract duration is one (1) year with a high chance of further renewal based on the performance of the clinic. The Front Desk Assistant will have dual reporting to the Medical Officer (Facility Head) and the Operations Manager
The Front Desk Assistant will be responsible for carrying out the overall day-to-day administrative tasks at the clinic such as receiving clients, writing &submitting reports, ordering &keeping clinic supplies and initiating procurement requests for the clinic.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Carry out receptionist duties in the form of receiving, registering and directing clients
- Carry out administrative duties and be responsible for ordering, storage and distribution of clinic supplies.
- Initiate procurements requests for the clinic.
- Managing the asset database for the clinic.
- Writing and submitting clinic reports.
- The Front Desk Assistant will also be responsible for carrying out M&E roles for the clinic which include updating and capturing client information, updating physical client registers and in the electronic system, analyses the information and provides feedback on changes happening to the patient population onsite.
- Any other duties to support the smooth running of the clinic and support the Operations Department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Commercial Degree or Diploma in any of Administration, Secretarial Studies, Accounting, Business Studies, Monitoring& Evaluation.
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience as Receptionist, Administrative Assistant, Data Entry Clerk.
- Hospital and NGO Experience an added advantage.
- Good communicator with ethical values, cost conscious and self-driven character.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their applications to: HR.Zimbabwe@ahf.org with a subject line "Wellness Clinic Front Desk Assistant"; AHF Zimbabwe The closing date is 24 October 2024; only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
AIDS Healthcare Foundation is a Los Angeles-based 501 nonprofit organization providing medicine and health care to individuals living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. It is international humanitarian organization operating in Zimbabwe, partnering with Ministry of Health and Child Care as well as local Authorities to create Centers of Excellence in HIV management in health facilities.