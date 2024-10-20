Front Desk Assistant -Glenview Wellness Clinic (Harare)

Job Description

AHF is an international humanitarian organization operating in Zimbabwe, partnering with Ministry of Health and Child Care as well as local Authorities to create Centers of Excellence (COE) in HIV management in health facilities. AHF is looking for a highly qualified Front Desk Assistant to fill the position that has arisen at the newly established Wellness Clinic in Glenview, Harare.

Position Summary

The Front Desk Assistant will be based at Glenview Wellness Clinic in Harare. The contract duration is one (1) year with a high chance of further renewal based on the performance of the clinic. The Front Desk Assistant will have dual reporting to the Medical Officer (Facility Head) and the Operations Manager