Full Stack Developer (Harare)
Steward Bank
Job Description
A vacancy has arisen in the Transformation & Strategy Department for a suitable and qualified Full Stack Developer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Computer Science or ICT. A degree in a related field will also be acceptable.
- Technical Expertise: Firm understanding of Mobile Application Development, Experience with core banking systems integrations, Sound knowledge of payment systems integrations,
- Understanding of DevOps best practices.
Relevant Experience: At least 3 years of hands-on experience in the following:
- Back-end development using Java (Java 8+, Spring Framework (Spring Boot), JUnit Tests)
- Web applications development using PHP (Laravel & VueJs)
- Mobile app development using Swift, Kotlin, or Flutter.
Other
How to Apply
Interested persons that meet the above requirements should submit soft copies of their CVs to: appointments@stewardbank.co.zw with the title, Full Stack Developer clearly written in the subject line by Friday 27 September 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Steward Bank
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Midlands State University (MSU)
Certified Ethical Hacker
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Software Engineer
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Server/ Data Center Engineer
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Server Room Shift Technician x3
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
IT Security Engineer (Gweru)
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
IT Helpdesk Technician x2 (Gweru)
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Network Engineer (Gweru)
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
IT Projects Engineer (Gweru)
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Webmaster (Gweru)
Deadline:
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Director Information Communication Technology
Deadline: