Full Stack Developer (Harare)

Steward Bank
Sep. 27, 2024
Job Description

A vacancy has arisen in the Transformation & Strategy Department for a suitable and qualified Full Stack Developer.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Computer Science or ICT. A degree in a related field will also be acceptable.
  • Technical Expertise: Firm understanding of Mobile Application Development, Experience with core banking systems integrations, Sound knowledge of payment systems integrations,
  • Understanding of DevOps best practices.

Relevant Experience: At least 3 years of hands-on experience in the following:

  • Back-end development using Java (Java 8+, Spring Framework (Spring Boot), JUnit Tests)
  • Web applications development using PHP (Laravel & VueJs)
  • Mobile app development using Swift, Kotlin, or Flutter.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons that meet the above requirements should submit soft copies of their CVs to: appointments@stewardbank.co.zw with the title, Full Stack Developer clearly written in the subject line by Friday 27 September 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Steward Bank

.

