Full Time-Lecturer: Educational Psychology x2 (Gweru & Harare)

Please note that the duties and responsibilities of a Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor and Professor are grouped into 5 main categories which are:

Teaching – the incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or Faculty guidelines and standards.

University Service and Community engagement – the incumbent should participate in all Department, Faculty/School and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

Research – the incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits both the students and the University.

Innovations – leading to tangible products and services.

Industrialisation –through commercialisation of products.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate must be capable of supervising students’ research work and should be able to teach at least three (3) of the following modules at undergraduate and post graduate levels.

Learning Differences.

Contemporary issues in Educational Psychology.

The Brain goes to school.

Assessment and Evaluation Techniques.

The Psychology of Personality Development.

Narratives of Early Childhood.

Psychological Guidance and Counselling Practices.

The Psychology of Mental Health.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Primary Education or its equivalent.

Bachelor of Education Degree in Primary Education with at least 2.1 pass.

Master of Education Degree in Educational Psychology with at least a Merit.

Proof of studying for a PhD in the relevant area.

Evidence of research.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource. Applicants must state the campus of their choice.

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

