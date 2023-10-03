Full Time-Lecturer: Inclusive Education and Assistive Technologies x2 (Bulawayo & Gweru)

Please note that the duties and responsibilities of a Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor and Professor are grouped into 5 main categories which are:

Teaching – the incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or Faculty guidelines and standards.

University Service and Community engagement – the incumbent should participate in all Department, Faculty/School and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

Research – the incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits both the students and the University.

Innovations – leading to tangible products and services.

Industrialisation –through commercialisation of products.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate must be capable of supervising students’ research work and should be able to teach at least three (3) of the following modules at undergraduate and post graduate levels.

Adaptations for Sensory and Neuro-developmental Disabilities.

Adaptations for Locomotor and Multiple Disabilities.

Curriculum Planning and Design.

Adaptations for the Gifted/Talented Learner and Children in Difficult Circumstances.

Sign Language, Braille and other Curriculum Languages.

Assessment Issues in Inclusive Education and Assistive Technologies.

Technologies in Inclusive Education and Assistive Technologies.

Guidance and Counselling in Inclusive Education and Assistive Technologies.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Primary Education or its equivalent.

Bachelor of Education Degree in Inclusive Education/ Special Needs Education with at least 2.1 pass.

Master of Education Degree in Inclusive Education/ Special Needs Education

Proof of studying for PhD in the relevant area.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource. Applicants must state the campus of their choice.

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 06 October 2023