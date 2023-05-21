Full Time Researchers x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned posts.

The duties and responsibilities of a Full Time Researcher/ Research Fellow and Research Professor are grouped into the following categories which are:

Teaching: the incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or Faculty guidelines and standards.

University Service and Community engagement: the incumbent should participate in all Department, Faculty/School and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

Research: the incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits both the students and the University.

Innovations: leading to tangible products and services.

Industrialisation: through commercialisation of products.

Duties and Responsibilities

The incumbent is expected to actively conduct, engage and produce policy briefs and evidence based research papers in gender focused research.

The incumbent is expected to develop strategic partnerships and mobilise resources to reinforce programmes spearheaded by the Midlands State Gender Institute.

The incumbent must also be able to help strengthen policy awareness, capacity building and knowledge of how to write winning research grant proposals is an added advantage.

The incumbent should participate in community engagement projects, advocacy work and University Service such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

The incumbent must also be able to promote and strengthen partnerships and networking with civil society organisations and proffer ways of addressing topical gender issues for promotion of gender justice.

The incumbent is expected to teach on issues relating to gender in accordance with the Midlands State University Gender Institute guidelines and standards.

Qualifications and Experience

First Degree from a recognized University with a 2.1 pass.

Master’s Degree in Psychology/ Counselling, Gender Studies or any related field

PhD or proof of studying for a PhD in Gender Studies or in any related field.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)

Midlands State University

vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw

NB: Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

Deadline: 31 May 2023