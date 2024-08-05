Pindula|Search Pindula
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Gas Fillers x5 (Bulawayo)

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Sep. 12, 2024
Job Description

Application are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Individuals will be responsible for Refilling Customer Cylinders with Lpgas, inline with health and safety regulations.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 5 'O' levels.
  • Zera certificate is an added advantage.
  • Must possess excellent customer service skills and highly puntual.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send CVS on: Lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com

Deadline: 12 September 2024

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Website

Wonder Gases is an official BOC Gases Zimbabwe distributor for Liquefied Petroleum Gas. LP Gas Supplies, LPGas Deliveries, Gas Appliance repairs, maintenance and servicing. LPG Installations.

