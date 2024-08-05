Gas Fillers x5 (Bulawayo)

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Job Description

Application are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Individuals will be responsible for Refilling Customer Cylinders with Lpgas, inline with health and safety regulations.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 'O' levels.

Zera certificate is an added advantage.

Must possess excellent customer service skills and highly puntual.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send CVS on: Lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com

Deadline: 12 September 2024