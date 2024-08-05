Gas Fillers x5 (Bulawayo)
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Job Description
Application are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Individuals will be responsible for Refilling Customer Cylinders with Lpgas, inline with health and safety regulations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 'O' levels.
- Zera certificate is an added advantage.
- Must possess excellent customer service skills and highly puntual.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send CVS on: Lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com
Deadline: 12 September 2024
Wonder Gases is an official BOC Gases Zimbabwe distributor for Liquefied Petroleum Gas. LP Gas Supplies, LPGas Deliveries, Gas Appliance repairs, maintenance and servicing. LPG Installations.
