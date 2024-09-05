Pindula|Search Pindula
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Gas Fillers x5 (Bulawayo)

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Sep. 10, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Individuals will be responsible for Refilling Customer Cylinders with Lpgas, inline with health and safety regulations.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Individuals will be responsible for Refilling Customer Cylinders with Lpgas, inline with health and safety regulations.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 5 O levels.
  • Zera certificate is an added advantage.
  • Must possess excellent customer service skills and highly puntual.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their application letters on: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Website

Wonder Gases is an official BOC Gases Zimbabwe distributor for Liquefied Petroleum Gas. LP Gas Supplies, LPGas Deliveries, Gas Appliance repairs, maintenance and servicing. LPG Installations.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Job Vacancy
Job Vacancy

Blockman (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Gas Fillers x5 (Bulawayo)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback