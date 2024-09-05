Gas Fillers x5 (Bulawayo)

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Job Description

Individuals will be responsible for Refilling Customer Cylinders with Lpgas, inline with health and safety regulations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 O levels.

Zera certificate is an added advantage.

Must possess excellent customer service skills and highly puntual.

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their application letters on: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com