Gender Specialist
Job Description
The main aim of the Sub-regional office is to provide technical assistance and support to governments and country offices in the sub-region to develop policies, programmes and projects to achieve food security and to reduce hunger and malnutrition, to help develop the agricultural, fisheries and forestry sectors, and to use their environmental and natural resources in a sustainable manner.
Reporting Lines:
The Gender Specialist will work under the overall supervision of the Sub-Regional Coordinator and the direct supervision of the Gender Unit at FAO Regional Office. The Gender Specialist will receive technical guidance from relevant technical units in the region and at headquarters.
Technical Focus:
Contributing and Providing support on programme quality assurance and monitoring, information management, analysis, report writing, knowledge sharing, advocacy/advancing a policy-oriented agenda.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Foster a gender-responsive organizational environment and ensure that gender dimensions are adequately integrated in all institutional processes and functions, including strategic planning, project design & implementation, monitoring, reporting and evaluation, staff learning and human resources management.
- Ensure that program activities are carried out with cultural sensitivity while promoting gender equality and inclusion of marginalized groups.
- Lead and conduct gender analyses, technical studies, and assessments on gender in relation to FAO's mandate.
- Develop targeted gender interventions where the gender gap is particularly wide,
- Ensure programmes and projects target women, and/or focus on the promotion of gender equality.
- Plan and implement the GALS gender and women empowerment approach in specific projects where applicable.
- Provide technical guidance, monitoring and reporting on the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse.
- Ensure that project data is gender disaggregated, and data collection enables the measurement of women's empowerment and youth participation.
- Serve as the SFS focal point for gender mainstreaming, women's empowerment and youth and social protection issues, identify and follow-up on opportunities to address specific issues to enhance women's and youth contributions to food and nutrition security and income generation.
- Proactively represent FAO and participate in gender and social protection working groups.
- Contribute to resource mobilization efforts.
- Perform any other duties as specified.
Qualifications and Experience
- Advanced university degree in Gender Studies, Community Development and Population Studies, Social Science or other related fields of study.
- Working knowledge (level C) of English.
FAO Core Competencies:
- Results Focus.
- Teamwork.
- Communication.
- Building Effective Relationships.
- Knowledge Sharing and Continuous Improvement.
Technical Skills:
- Good knowledge of corporate information systems.
- Good analytical and writing skills.
- Good communication and advocacy skills.
Other
How to Apply
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger.
Our goal is to achieve food security for all and make sure that people have regular access to enough high-quality food to lead active, healthy lives. With 195 members - 194 countries and the European Union, FAO works in over 130 countries worldwide.