Job Description

The main aim of the Sub-regional office is to provide technical assistance and support to governments and country offices in the sub-region to develop policies, programmes and projects to achieve food security and to reduce hunger and malnutrition, to help develop the agricultural, fisheries and forestry sectors, and to use their environmental and natural resources in a sustainable manner.

Reporting Lines:

The Gender Specialist will work under the overall supervision of the Sub-Regional Coordinator and the direct supervision of the Gender Unit at FAO Regional Office. The Gender Specialist will receive technical guidance from relevant technical units in the region and at headquarters.