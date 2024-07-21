Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

General Hand (Bulawayo)

General Hand (Bulawayo)

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Jul. 31, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position which has arisen in Tshabalala Refreshment Centre. The incumbent will be reporting to the Senior Ranger.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Cleaning of grounds and office premises.
  • Maintenance of gardens.
  • Loading and off-loading vehicles.
  • Cleaning of vehicles.
  • Cultivating and watering lawns and flowers.
  • Removing refuse from the grounds.
  • Infrastructure maintenance.
  • Doing any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least four years of secondary education.
  • Should have knowledge of wildlife or stayed in Parks Estate.
  • Good interpersonal skills, mature, openness and collaborative skills.
  • Should be physically fit.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Senior Regional Manager

Matopo Regional Office

P.O Box 2283

Bulawayo

Email: fnjerere@zimparks.org.zw, sndhlovu@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Zimparks Offices, Between JM Nkomo and Fort Streets along 15th Avenue on or before the 31st  of July 2024.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.

Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627

Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/

Email: info@zimparks.org.zw

