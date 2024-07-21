General Hand (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position which has arisen in Tshabalala Refreshment Centre. The incumbent will be reporting to the Senior Ranger.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Cleaning of grounds and office premises.
- Maintenance of gardens.
- Loading and off-loading vehicles.
- Cleaning of vehicles.
- Cultivating and watering lawns and flowers.
- Removing refuse from the grounds.
- Infrastructure maintenance.
- Doing any other duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least four years of secondary education.
- Should have knowledge of wildlife or stayed in Parks Estate.
- Good interpersonal skills, mature, openness and collaborative skills.
- Should be physically fit.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Senior Regional Manager
Matopo Regional Office
P.O Box 2283
Bulawayo
Email: fnjerere@zimparks.org.zw, sndhlovu@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Zimparks Offices, Between JM Nkomo and Fort Streets along 15th Avenue on or before the 31st of July 2024.
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw