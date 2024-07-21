General Hand (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position which has arisen in Tshabalala Refreshment Centre. The incumbent will be reporting to the Senior Ranger.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cleaning of grounds and office premises.

Maintenance of gardens.

Loading and off-loading vehicles.

Cleaning of vehicles.

Cultivating and watering lawns and flowers.

Removing refuse from the grounds.

Infrastructure maintenance.

Doing any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

At least four years of secondary education.

Should have knowledge of wildlife or stayed in Parks Estate.

Good interpersonal skills, mature, openness and collaborative skills.

Should be physically fit.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Senior Regional Manager