General Hand (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above position that has arisen in the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cleans and dries floors to avoid patients and staff from slipping.

Reports on cleaning equipment malfunction promptly.

Adheres to established equipment cleaning and maintenance schedule in liaison with the Housekeeper.

Highlights cleaning stock requirements prior to reaching minimum stock levels.

Ensures general areas are sterilized and all public areas are sanitized.

Upholds personal hygiene standards on site at all times.

Ensures that office furniture is deep cleaned weekly and/or monthly.

Ensures that laundry is washed clean and well ironed always.

Adheres to relevant safety rules and regulations.

Disposes of both clinical and non-clinical waste according to set standards.

Reports areas needing maintenance and/or areas in violation of regulatory requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 O Levels.

Training in housekeeping/cleaning.

At least 2 years’ experience as a cleaner.

Good time management and organization skills.

Flexible and willing to perform a range of tasks.

Ability to multitask.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates with relevant qualifications and experience should forward their applications in writing with detailed C.Vs including certified copies of professional and academic certificates not later than the 15th of June 2024 to: Email: recruitment@stanneshospital.co.zw