General Hands (Harare)

May. 10, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assist with general cleaning and maintenance tasks.
  • Perform manual labor tasks, such as lifting and moving materials.
  • Support other team members in various departments as required.
  • Follow safety protocols and guidelines to ensure a safe working environment.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Physical strength and stamina to perform manual labor tasks.
  • Ability to work well in a team and follow instructions.
  • Previous experience in a similar role in the healthcare sector will be an added advantage.
  • Willingness to learn and take on new tasks.
  • At least 5 o level subjects.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates interested in the positions above should see their CVs to the following address:

The Administrator

Corporate 24 Healthcare

6 Bath Road

Harare

OR email to: recruitment@corp24med.com, Please clearly state the position you are applying for on the subject line.

Website
+263 242 250203
Infor@Corp24med.Com

An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.

