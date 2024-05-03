General Hands (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist with general cleaning and maintenance tasks.

Perform manual labor tasks, such as lifting and moving materials.

Support other team members in various departments as required.

Follow safety protocols and guidelines to ensure a safe working environment.

Qualifications and Experience

Physical strength and stamina to perform manual labor tasks.

Ability to work well in a team and follow instructions.

Previous experience in a similar role in the healthcare sector will be an added advantage.

Willingness to learn and take on new tasks.

At least 5 o level subjects.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates interested in the positions above should see their CVs to the following address:

The Administrator