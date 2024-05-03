General Hands (Harare)
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist with general cleaning and maintenance tasks.
- Perform manual labor tasks, such as lifting and moving materials.
- Support other team members in various departments as required.
- Follow safety protocols and guidelines to ensure a safe working environment.
Qualifications and Experience
- Physical strength and stamina to perform manual labor tasks.
- Ability to work well in a team and follow instructions.
- Previous experience in a similar role in the healthcare sector will be an added advantage.
- Willingness to learn and take on new tasks.
- At least 5 o level subjects.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates interested in the positions above should see their CVs to the following address:
The Administrator
Corporate 24 Healthcare
6 Bath Road
Harare
The Administrator
Corporate 24 Healthcare
6 Bath Road
Harare
OR email to: recruitment@corp24med.com, Please clearly state the position you are applying for on the subject line.
An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.