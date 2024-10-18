General Manager (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a talented professional with a proven track record in managing operations and driving business growth. If you are passionate about the furniture industry and possess exceptional leadership abilities, we encourage you to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee the day-to-day operations of Nash Furnishers and its retail branches to ensure smooth functioning and optimal performance.

Develop and implement strategic plans to achieve business objectives and drive company growth.

Lead and inspire a diverse team of managers and employees to deliver high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

Monitor financial performance, budgeting, and cost management to maintain profitability and sustainable business practices.

Identify market trends, opportunities, and potential challenges, and devise effective strategies to stay ahead in the competitive furniture industry.

Foster a culture of innovation, creativity, and continuous improvement within the organization.

Ensure compliance with industry regulations, company policies, and ethical standards.

Collaborate with stakeholders, suppliers, and partners to enhance business relationships and foster growth opportunities.

Monitoring and evaluating the Decentralisation process.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 years of experience in a similar role as a General Manager, preferably in the furniture manufacturing, retail industry or FMCG.

Proven leadership skills with the ability to motivate and manage teams effectively.

A strong understanding of furniture manufacturing processes, retail operations, and industry trends.

Exceptional strategic planning and decision-making capabilities.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.

Demonstrated financial acumen and the ability to analyze data to make informed business decisions.

Results-driven and customer-focused mindset.

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Management, or a related field (Master’s is an advantage).

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements and are ready to take up the challenge of leading a reputable furniture manufacturing and retail company, please submit your detailed CV (PDF) along with a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience to: hr@nashfurnishers.co.zw. The subject line of your email should be "Application for General Manager - Nash Furnishers."

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.