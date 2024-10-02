General Trade Business Development Manager (Harare)
TotalEnergies Marketing Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
Cross-functional activities:
- Prepare, present and ensure execution of the sales budgets and any subsequent business reviews for regional B2B business activities.
- Develop the B2B strategic roadmap for sales, marketing and technical.
- Ensure pricing, rebates and services are effectively managed leading to profitable and sustainable margins considering all costing associated to customers. Ensure the overall profitability of the various segments as well as excellent customer service.
- Make sure customers payment conditions and credit risk are properly managed.
- Ensure all appropriate tenders and business opportunities are timely responded.
- Manage OPEX and CAPEX commitments and liquidations in line with budget and long-term plan.
- Ensure planning of customers’ visit and relevant participation of management.
- Drive opportunities for business development, product development and market development within the GT, Mines portfolio.
- Roll out the M&S B2B Excellence Essentials and Operational excellence.
- Ensure annual registration with PRAZ (Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe).
- Analyze logistical options and opportunities viz closed depots for JV, Storage hospitality and resuscitation for logistical and business growth and profitability optimization.
Mining specifics:
- Represent the company at the Chamber of Mines and ensure Tzim is listed and known as a supplier with all mining companies nationally.
- Develop long-term contract with key mining customers.
- Develop customer oriented technical and logistical services to make Tzim the supplier of choice and of proximity.
- Develop mine sales and prospection to achieve sustained growth of volumes and revenues as forecasted in Long Term Plan.
- Drive new product development and new market development with focus on excellium, filtration services, optimizer amongst others.
- Regularly check physical existence and condition of company assets/investments at customer sites.
- Analyze monthly profitability by customer and product.
- Ensure timely credit control follow up and on time collections and DMA/DSO management.
General Trade specifics:
- Represent the company at the various none mining industry association meetings – such as the Transporters Association of Zimbabwe.
- Implement company roadmap taking care of the prevailing environment.
- Monitor closely credit risk exposure.
- Develop GT sales and prospection to achieve sustained growth of volumes and revenues as forecasted in Long Term Plan.
- Drive new product development and new market development with focus on excellium, filtration services, optimizer amongst others.
- Regularly check physical existence and condition of company assets/investments at customer sites.
- Analyze monthly profitability by customer and product.
- Ensure timely credit control follow up and on time collections and DMA/DSO management.
Qualifications and Experience
- An Engineering Degree with 10 - 15 years’ experience gained in an oil and gas marketing or comparable business environment.
- Knowledge and application of people management and development as well as interpersonal skills.
- Knowledge and application of accounting and Finance.
- Applied sales management, negotiation and conflict resolution.
- Knowledge of Commercial, Agricultural and Mining market and environment in Zimbabwe is advantageous.
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message
