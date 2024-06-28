Global People Acquisition Specialist (Harare)

Job Description

Hey there, adventurous job seekers! Mukuru is on the hunt for a vibrant Global People Acquisition Specialist to join our stellar team. This exciting role is up for grabs to all the awesome talents based in Zimbabwe!

As our Global People Acquisition Specialist, you'll be the superhero of recruitment, swooping in to find the perfect additions to our Mukuru family across Africa, from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Botswana, Kenya, DRC, Botswana and beyond! You'll be the mastermind behind acquiring top talent from various backgrounds and disciplines, ensuring our team is a diverse and dynamic bunch.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to coordinate recruitment efforts with finesse, sticking to company policies, and timelines, while teaming up with other acquisition specialists to conquer hiring goals. Plus, you'll be the guiding light for our line managers, coaching them through the selection process to ensure fairness and objectivity.