Grader Operator (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the above mentioned position at Umguza Rural District Council.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Operates a motorised grader.
- Spreading and levelling to grade specifications in construction and maintenance of roads and other infrastructure of works.
- Final cutter on road works.
- General maintenance of the grader.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class 5 Drivers Licence (Grader Operator).
- Certificate in Operating a Grader.
- Experience as a Grader Machine Operator.
- Ability to read instructions and manuals.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in applicant’s own handwriting clearly marked “Grader Operator” supported by certified copies of academic, professional and detailed C.Vs should be submitted to the undersigned on or before the 17th of July 2024 or alternatively through the post:
The Chief Executive Officer
Umguza Rural District Council
56 Jason Moyo, Btwn 4th & 5th Avenues
P. O Box 749
P. O Box 749

BULAWAYO
Umguza Rural District Council
The Umguza Rural District Council was established through an Act of Parliament Rural District Council (Chapter 29:13) and is regulated through the same Act, as a Local Authority.
Umguza Rural District Council is found in the southern part of Zimbabwe. It is one of the seven administrative districts in Matebeleland North province. It also forms part of the sixty one Rural district councils in Zimbabwe. It is located in the South West of the country, and is surrounded by a number of tourist attractions. Its area surrounds the City of Bulawayo. It is bounded by Matopo and Umzingwane Districts in the South East, Bulilima and Tsholotsho in the west, Kusile and Bubi in the North.