Graduate Intern – Data Science x2 (Harare)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the Graduate Intern – Data Science position, based in Harare. Zim-TTECH is a registered Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 125/23). Its activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The position assists in analyzing data from various sources in advance before reports are needed. Successful candidates shall also modify data extraction and process scripts in advance using well-informed decisions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Generating reports on data structure and content to enhance decision-making processes.

Analysing data to derive actionable insights.

Partnering with teams to design and execute tests and experiments to evaluate the impact of changes to the database.

Creating visualizations and dashboards to effectively communicate insights and trends to management for E.H.R data.

Analysing and giving detailed analysis on reports generated by the data team before they are shared with other partners.

Collecting, processing, and analysing large datasets to extract meaningful insights.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science/ Data Science/ Mathematics, or a related field.

Knowledge of data analysis tools and programming languages (e.g., Python, SQL, R) necessary for the extraction, cleaning, manipulation, and analysis of large datasets.

Knowledge in data visualization tools to create meaningful and insightful reports and dashboards.

Recent graduates are encouraged to apply.

Experience with database systems e.g., MySQL.

Proficiency in Microsoft packages especially Excel.

Other

Commitment to Diversity