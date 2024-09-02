Graduate Intern – Data Science x2 (Harare)
Job Description
Zim-TTECH is seeking qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the Graduate Intern – Data Science position, based in Harare. Zim-TTECH is a registered Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 125/23). Its activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
The position assists in analyzing data from various sources in advance before reports are needed. Successful candidates shall also modify data extraction and process scripts in advance using well-informed decisions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Generating reports on data structure and content to enhance decision-making processes.
- Analysing data to derive actionable insights.
- Partnering with teams to design and execute tests and experiments to evaluate the impact of changes to the database.
- Creating visualizations and dashboards to effectively communicate insights and trends to management for E.H.R data.
- Analysing and giving detailed analysis on reports generated by the data team before they are shared with other partners.
- Collecting, processing, and analysing large datasets to extract meaningful insights.
- Performing any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science/ Data Science/ Mathematics, or a related field.
- Knowledge of data analysis tools and programming languages (e.g., Python, SQL, R) necessary for the extraction, cleaning, manipulation, and analysis of large datasets.
- Knowledge in data visualization tools to create meaningful and insightful reports and dashboards.
- Recent graduates are encouraged to apply.
- Experience with database systems e.g., MySQL.
- Proficiency in Microsoft packages especially Excel.
Other
Commitment to Diversity
- Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, current CV and certified copies of certificates and national ID to: dsgi@zimttech.org
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org