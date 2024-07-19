Graduate Intern: Digital and Graphic Design (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

The intern will be instrumental in increasing our social media presence and gaining visibility, as a reputable child focused organization in zimbabwe with our stakeholders and Major responsibilities.

Support with collecting, compiling and reporting impact stories on digital platforms : Ensures that the project and office visibility material are in line with WV branding policy.

Routine social media updates by assisting with the drafting and publishing of interesting and topical updates for Facebook/Twitter/Instagram and WVI website.

Support by acting as WVZ photographer, ensuring high quality images for use on social media and with national media.

Support and assist in organising major events, ensuring the communications aspects of events run by the organization are handled, shared and reported professionally.

Participate in creating digital content such as fliers, website, blogs, press releases, infographics, videos etc. Stay up-to-date with digital media technologies and latest trends.

Help in creatively communicate the key reports on social media platforms through creation of innovative in graphics such as info-graphics.

Participate in monthly brainstorming meeting with ACE team to establish content ideas for the month ahead, and to plan for a monthly social media, WVI page calendar.

Help to create video content, success stories and other program content post and share excerpts on social media.

Assist in tracking and reporting website statistics using Google Analytics. Look at how well specific content performs (share rating, likes, views) and try to generate new content that does the same or better.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Media, Journalism, or Development Studies.

videography skills. Microsoft Office Products (e.g. Word, PowerPoint, Excel).

Proven written communication skills and passion for writing short and long copy.

Interest in Development Communications, social media or reputation management Familiarity with key social media tools (eg. Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook).

Ability to communicate across diverse groups on social media and other digital platforms.

Ability to work collaboratively with a team, proactive, service-focused attitude towards tasks given even under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

Submit your application letter, CV, copies of academic certificates, copy of ID and birth certificate to: zimo_careers@wvi.org. All applications should be addressed to: The P&C Business Partner, World Vision Zimbabwe. Your email subject line must be Graduate Intern Digital and Graphic Design. Advert closes on July 25, 2024 at 16:30.

NB: World Vision does not ask for any payment when recruiting, beware of scammers! Shortlisting will be done as the applications are received. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.