Graduate Intern: Village Health Workers Boost App pilot project (Matabeleland North)

Job Description

The Graduate Intern will lead the Boost App pilot project, working closely with the Clinical M&E and Community Support Officer. The intern will support Village Health Workers (VHWs) through mentorship, monitoring the roll-out of the Boost App, gathering qualitative feedback, documenting best practices, identifying challenges, conducting monitoring, supervision and support visits, and reporting on the pilot project’s progress.

Duties and Responsibilities

Pilot project leadership and management:

Oversee the roll-out and implementation of the Boost App with the selected Village Health Workers in liaison with the Clinical M&E Officer.

Provide mentorship and support to Village Health Workers to ensure effective use of the Boost App.

Project monitoring and evaluation: