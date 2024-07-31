Graduate Intern: Village Health Workers Boost App pilot project (Matabeleland North)
Job Description
The Graduate Intern will lead the Boost App pilot project, working closely with the Clinical M&E and Community Support Officer. The intern will support Village Health Workers (VHWs) through mentorship, monitoring the roll-out of the Boost App, gathering qualitative feedback, documenting best practices, identifying challenges, conducting monitoring, supervision and support visits, and reporting on the pilot project’s progress.
Duties and Responsibilities
Pilot project leadership and management:
- Oversee the roll-out and implementation of the Boost App with the selected Village Health Workers in liaison with the Clinical M&E Officer.
- Provide mentorship and support to Village Health Workers to ensure effective use of the Boost App.
Project monitoring and evaluation:
- Conduct regular monitoring and supervision visits to the selected VHWs taking part in the pilot.
- Gather qualitative feedback from VHWs, nurses and other stakeholders on the use of the Boost App.
- Identify and document best practices and challenges faced during the implementation of the Boost App.
Project reporting:
- Prepare regular progress reports on the pilot project.
- Compile and analyze data collected from the field to inform project improvements.
Stakeholder engagement and collaborations:
- Work with diverse stakeholders, including health facility nurses, Wild4Life team and other NGOs supporting VHWs to ensure project success.
- Facilitate VHWs cross learning meetings and training sessions for VHWs participating in the Boost app pilot.
Project documentation and communication:
- Maintain accurate records of project activities, expenditures and outcomes.
- Communicate project progress and findings to the Program Director, Program manager and Clinical M&E Officer and other relevant team members and stakeholders.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc Hons degree in Health Promotion or a related field.
- At least 1-2 years of working experience in community health, health promotion, or a related field.
- Experience working with community health workers or in community-based health programs is an advantage.
Skills and competencies:
- Highly computer literate with proficiency in MS Office and data collection tools.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to engage effectively with diverse team members and stakeholders.
- Ability to gather and analyze quantitative and qualitative data.
- Strong organizational and time-management skills.
- Ability to document and report on project activities accurately.
- Familiarity with mobile health applications is an advantage.
Language: Proficiency in Ndebele and other local languages spoken in Matabeleland North is essential.
Other requirements:
- Reside in Matabeleland North (Hwange, Binga, or Lupane districts).
- A valid driver’s license is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their CVs, cover letter, and any other supporting documents to: recruitment@pangaeazw.org by Sunday 14 July 2024. Please include "Graduate Intern (Village Health Workers Boost App pilot project)" in the subject line of your email.
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust. PZAT is a local non-profit organization working to improve the health and well-being of people in Zimbabwe with a special focus on those affected and infected by HIV.
Website: www.pzat.org