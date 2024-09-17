Graduate Traine: Bussiness Management and Information Technology (Harare)

Job Description

Seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Graduate in Business Management and IT below age of 26 to join our Fintech as a graduate trainee. This entry-level position is designed for recent graduates eager to apply their academic knowledge in a practical client-side setting, with a focus on developing a career in Fintech.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist with project tasks, assignments, and initiatives under the guidance and supervision of senior team members.

Conduct research, analysis, and documentation to support ongoing initiatives.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to solve problems, address challenges, and implement solutions.

Assisting with day-to-day engineering operations.

Database administration and data management.

Implementing a new idea and creating value for your customers and stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor Commerce: Business Management And Information Technology.

Skills: Cross-Functional Teamwork, Documentations, Innovation Development, IT Innovation, Operations Engineering.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Deadlione: 18 September 2024