Graduate Trainee: Accounting (Harare)
Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)
Job Description
Purpose of the job is to administer the operational functions of the Association’s Finance Department.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receipting the Association’s cash using SAP Business One Accounting Software.
- Ensure timeous banking of all Cash Receipts.
- Accurately Capture Receipts into their respective receivables accounts.
- Accurately Capture Invoices into their respective receivables accounts.
- Timeously and routinely send Customer Statements.
- Assist in the production of Management Reports.
- Timeously attend to Client Requests on all financial matters.
- Customer Age Analysis.
- Credit Vetting.
- Petty Cash Management using the Imprest System.
- Job and Process Costing.
- Assist in planning for the year end audit.
- Debtors Follow ups.
- Monthly Reconciliations, for both Debtors and Creditors.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting/ Finance or equivalent.
- At least 1 year experience in Accounting environment.
- Computer literacy and proficient in SAP accounting modules will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their applications accompanied by detailed CV to: hr@saz.org.zw not later than 25 July 2024
