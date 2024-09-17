Graduate Trainee: Agriculture Business Development Officer (Harare)
Job Description
FULL COMMISSION BASED
We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Graduate Trainee Agriculture Business Development Officer to join our dynamic team. This entry-level position is designed for recent graduates with a degree in social sciences, such as development studies, social work, local governance, or natural resources management. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in coordinating project schedules, resources, and information to ensure the successful execution of major organizational projects within the Agriculture Sector.
This role offers an excellent opportunity for recent graduates to gain hands-on experience in agriculture business development while contributing to meaningful projects that drive sustainable development.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Project Coordination: Assist in the coordination of project schedules and resources, ensuring that all necessary equipment and information are available for project execution.
- Client Engagement: Actively engage with clients to understand and meet their needs as projects evolve, fostering strong relationships and ensuring satisfaction.
- eam Collaboration: Work closely with project team members, managers, and leads to facilitate efficient project delivery and contribute to team success.
- Reporting: Prepare comprehensive reports documenting project progress, challenges, and outcomes to inform stakeholders and guide decision-making.
- Resource Mobilization: Participate in resource mobilization efforts, including proposal writing, to secure funding and support for agricultural initiatives.
- Solar Knowledge: Utilize an understanding of solar technology to inform project strategies and enhance sustainability within agricultural practices.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have a deep knowledge of the Agriculture Sector and value chain in Zimbabwe.
- Recent graduates resident in the "Harare Environs" are encouraged to apply.
- Knowledge of solar systems and solutions will be an added advantage.
- Drivers license will be an advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Send us a detailed email about yourself with a short write-up about how you would add value to our organization.
Apply via email to: clamorerecruit@gmail.com ONLY
NB: This job comes with a full commission-only performance probation of 3 months, with a longer contract and salary negotiable after this period.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Clamore Solar
A dynamic renewable energy company focusing on solar powered solutions for agriculture, domestic and industrial use.