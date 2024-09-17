Graduate Trainee: Agriculture Business Development Officer (Harare)

Job Description

FULL COMMISSION BASED

We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Graduate Trainee Agriculture Business Development Officer to join our dynamic team. This entry-level position is designed for recent graduates with a degree in social sciences, such as development studies, social work, local governance, or natural resources management. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in coordinating project schedules, resources, and information to ensure the successful execution of major organizational projects within the Agriculture Sector.

This role offers an excellent opportunity for recent graduates to gain hands-on experience in agriculture business development while contributing to meaningful projects that drive sustainable development.