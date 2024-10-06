Graduate Trainee - Civil, Water & Construction Engineering Technician (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Graduate Trainee Civil, Water & Construction Engineering Technician to join our dynamic team. This entry-level position is designed for recent graduates with a Diploma or degree in Civil, Water & Construction Engineering. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in coordinating project schedules, resources, and information to ensure the successful execution of major organizational projects within the Construction & Building Sector.

This role offers an excellent opportunity for recent graduates to gain hands-on experience with a startup department in the construction industry.

Duties and Responsibilities

Project Coordination: Assist in the coordination of project schedules and resources, ensuring that all necessary equipment and information are available for project execution.

Client Engagement: Actively engage with clients to understand and meet their needs as projects evolve, fostering strong relationships and ensuring satisfaction.

eam Collaboration: Work closely with project team members, managers, and leads to facilitate efficient project delivery and contribute to team success.

Reporting: Prepare comprehensive reports documenting project progress, challenges, and outcomes to inform stakeholders and guide decision-making.

Resource Mobilization: Participate in resource mobilization efforts, including proposal writing, to secure funding and support for agricultural initiatives.

Quality Control: Assisting in quality assurance processes by evaluating materials and ensuring that construction meets specified standards.

Site Evaluation: Conducting assessments of potential construction sites to identify any issues before project initiation.

Qualifications and Experience

Critical Thinking: The ability to analyze problems and develop effective solutions is essential for overcoming challenges that arise during construction

Communication and Teamwork: Strong interpersonal skills are necessary for collaborating with various stakeholders involved in construction projects

An industrial internship for a minimum 10 months in the relevant field

Demonstrable knowledge and use of industry software

Proficient with microsfot office suite

Knowlegde of tendering process in general and in Zimbabwe in-particular and added advantage

A clean drivers licence with 2 years experience a MUST

Other

How to Apply

Send us a detailed email about yourself with a short write-up about how you would add value to our organization.