Graduate Trainee Development Program
Job Description
We are a diversified agro-based business, situated 120 km South East of Harare. We specialise in sustainable crop production, livestock farming, beneficiation, and agro-tourism.
GRADUATE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to enroll in our two years Graduate Development Program (GDP). The program offers an exciting opportunity for proactive, passionate, and innovative undergraduates to become future leaders of Green Feathers Farm Private Limited.
Department & Required Qualification
- Field Production : Degree in Crop Science or Equivalent.
- Livestock Production : Degree in Animal Science or Equivalent.
- Horticulture Production: Degree in Horticulture or Equivalent.
- Procurement and Stores Management: Degree in Supply Chain Management or Equivalent.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- A recent graduate with at least a 2.1-degree class or better.
- Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm.
- Computer literate.
- Excellent organizational skills and self-starter.
- Effective communication and interpersonal skills.
How to Apply
If you meet the above criteria, kindly submit your application with a detailed CV clearly specifying the department of interest no later than 30 July 2024 to:
Email: gffvacancy@gmail.com
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd
Green Feathers Farm is a diversified agribusiness concern with interest in field crop production, livestock production, horticulture and agro-tourism. The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare & it's field crops include tobacco, maize, soya beans, barley and wheat.