Graduate Trainee Development Program

Job Description

We are a diversified agro-based business, situated 120 km South East of Harare. We specialise in sustainable crop production, livestock farming, beneficiation, and agro-tourism.

GRADUATE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to enroll in our two years Graduate Development Program (GDP). The program offers an exciting opportunity for proactive, passionate, and innovative undergraduates to become future leaders of Green Feathers Farm Private Limited.