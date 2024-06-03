Pindula|Search Pindula
Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Jun. 05, 2024
Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to undertake an intensive two-year structured graduate-traineeship within CABS.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelors Degree (B): Agricultural Economics (Required), Bachelors Degree (B): Mineral Engineering (Required)
  • Candidates must hold a 2.1 or better degree in Mining Engineering or Agriculture disciplines.
  • Candidates must hold a B or better in A level mathematics.
  • Prior working experience, whilst not necessary, will be an added advantage.
  • Strong Report Writing Skills.
  • Good Research skills.
  • Good Communication skills.
  • Work well within a diverse team.
  • Skills: Communication, Writing.

Other

How to Apply

Click Here to apply

Deadline: 05 June 2024

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

