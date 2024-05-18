Graduate Trainee-Human Capital (Harare)

Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

Kickstart your career in Human Resources with our Graduate Trainee Program. We are looking for a recent graduate, eager to develop expertise across various Human Capital functions in a dynamic corporate environment. The incumbent will be individually accountable for achieving results through others, over periods of 24 months and must be below the age of 26.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct initial screening of job applications.

Facilitate and participate in candidate selection processes.

Communicate outcome of selection process to candidates.

Co-ordination and administration of onboarding process.

Provide first line support for Human Capital policies and processes to management and employees.

Undertake employee relationship management visits, including performing Human Capital Audits.

Co-ordinate the collation of staff training needs.

Provide data for the compilation of Human Capital dashboards and performance reporting.

Provide administrative support for Human Capital projects.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Commerce in Industrial Psychology (BCom) (Required), Bachelor of Human Resources Management (BHRM): Human Resource Management (Required).

Skills: Accountability, Candidate Screening, Communication, Employee Relationship Management, Employee Relationships, Facilitation, Human Capital, Human Resources (HR), Office Administration, Onboarding, Relationship Management, Results-Oriented, Selection Processes, Training and Development, Training Needs Assessment.

