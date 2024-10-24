Graduate Trainee – Human Resources (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking a passionate and driven HR Graduate Trainee to join our team. This role offers a unique opportunity for recent graduates to gain hands-on experience in a fast-paced HR environment, contributing to various HR functions such as recruitment, employee relations, training and development, and HR administration.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in the recruitment process, including job postings, screening resumes, and coordinating interviews.

Support onboarding and orientation for new employees.

Participate in employee engagement initiatives and wellness programs.

Maintain employee records and assist with HR administration tasks.

Support the development and implementation of HR policies and procedures.

Assist in organizing training and development programs for staff.

Collaborate on performance management processes and provide support to HR projects.

Promoting and maintaining a harmonious industrial relations climate.

Coordinating human resources operations on other sub business units.

Preparing monthly and quarterly HR reports.

Ensure compliance with labor laws.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Human Resources, Psychology or relevant social science degree

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Excellent organizational and multitasking abilities.

High level of integrity and ability to handle confidential information.

Familiarity with HR systems and MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

Eagerness to learn and take on new challenges.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw no later than Friday 25th of October 2024, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.