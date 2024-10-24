Graduate Trainee – Human Resources (Harare)
Job Description
We are seeking a passionate and driven HR Graduate Trainee to join our team. This role offers a unique opportunity for recent graduates to gain hands-on experience in a fast-paced HR environment, contributing to various HR functions such as recruitment, employee relations, training and development, and HR administration.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in the recruitment process, including job postings, screening resumes, and coordinating interviews.
- Support onboarding and orientation for new employees.
- Participate in employee engagement initiatives and wellness programs.
- Maintain employee records and assist with HR administration tasks.
- Support the development and implementation of HR policies and procedures.
- Assist in organizing training and development programs for staff.
- Collaborate on performance management processes and provide support to HR projects.
- Promoting and maintaining a harmonious industrial relations climate.
- Coordinating human resources operations on other sub business units.
- Preparing monthly and quarterly HR reports.
- Ensure compliance with labor laws.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Human Resources, Psychology or relevant social science degree
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Excellent organizational and multitasking abilities.
- High level of integrity and ability to handle confidential information.
- Familiarity with HR systems and MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).
- Eagerness to learn and take on new challenges.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw no later than Friday 25th of October 2024, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.